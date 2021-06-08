Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA News

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

By:
Co-author:
Koen Sniekers

Dutch LMP2 team Racing Team Nederland says it remains interested in a future presence in the IMSA Sportscar Championship but has denied reports an American campaign is a done deal.

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

RTN, the team led by Jumbo supermarket CEO Frits van Eerd, is a regular on the European racing scene and stepped up to the World Endurance Championship in 2018, with van Eerd taking a first win in Fuji in 2019 alongside Giedo van der Garde and Nyck de Vries.

The Dutch outfit, which enters a TDS Racing-run ORECA 07, has also competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours for the past four years and made its IMSA debut in January's Daytona 24 Hours where it finished 11th overall and fourth in class.

RTN has since confirmed its interest in racing in IMSA's LMP2 class full-time but says recent reports that its American switch is a done deal are wide of the mark.

"We never made a secret of the fact that we would love to do more IMSA races in the future," team manager Mark Koense told Autosport.

"We raced in ELMS and now we're competing in the world championship, so IMSA could be a logical future ambition, especially given Frits' love for America, which is where he studied and attended races. It has always been on his bucket list.

"That's also what we communicated in Daytona, which was a fantastic experience. Right now, though, we are fully focused on the WEC.

"IMSA has captured our interest and we think it would be great to race there in the future, but we haven't decided anything."

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The team confirms that a double programme would be too time consuming for Van Eerd given his business commitments in the Netherlands.

"Doing WEC and IMSA would be quite impossible because of Frits' business commitments, so we would never target racing in two championships at the highest level," Koense explained.

"This year, we raced in Daytona due to COVID-19 preventing us from testing almost anywhere in Europe.

"For us it was a great way to both get a taste of IMSA and get the mileage in, and it was a lot of fun.

"What the future will bring, however, is not something we will decide now. All focus is on the WEC and we remain open-minded on what is beyond."

shares
comments

Related video

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Previous article

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Teams Racing Team Nederland
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

7h
2
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

5h
3
Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

3h
4
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

1d
5
Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

2h
Latest news
Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

1h
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

2h
Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

May 19, 2021
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

May 18, 2021
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Wayne Taylor Racing Acura beats dominant Mazda

May 17, 2021
More
Filip Cleeren
Binotto "expected something better" from Ferrari in Baku GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Binotto "expected something better" from Ferrari in Baku GP

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli will blame debris for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"

Latest news

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash
WEC WEC

Duval set to miss Portimao WEC round due to IMSA clash

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.