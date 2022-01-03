Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA News

Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours

By:

2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud will be the fourth driver for Meyer Shank Racing's Acura ARX-05 in this month's Daytona 24 Hours.

Pagenaud will join MSR’s new full-time line-up of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, as well as its endurance ‘third man’ Helio Castroneves, who will also be Pagenaud’s team-mate in the squad’s IndyCar team this year.

For Pagenaud, who was an ace in the now-defunct American Le Mans Series before joining the IndyCar Series and also drove the Acura in IMSA endurance events under the Team Penske banner, it will mark the eighth time he has competed in the Daytona 24 Hours. For Meyer Shank Racing, this will be the 19th entry in the Daytona classic.

“I love starting the year with one of the biggest challenges of the year in the 24 Hour At Daytona,” said Pagenaud, who last year drove Action Express Racing’s second Cadillac with Kamui Kobayashi and Jimmie Johnson in the IMSA enduros. “It’s a race I came close to winning many times, just like the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the past.

“I am looking forward to racing with my new team MSR in endurance racing which is my roots and I have a very deep love for this series, while reuniting with the Acura once again and my friends at HPD.

“With Oliver, Tom and Helio, we will be a strong line-up and hopefully we can give AutoNation and SiriusXM a victory to start off the year.”

Podium: #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves, #48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud, Mike Rockenfeller, #55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell

Podium: #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves, #48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud, Mike Rockenfeller, #55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Team founder and co-owner Michael Shank commented: “We’re really excited to have Simon join the team for the Rolex 24. The first step was having him be a part of our full-season line-up in IndyCar, and it just made sense to put him in the Acura for Daytona.

“He knows the car well and has worked with Helio previously, so he’s been a big asset to the team so far. With the line-up that we have, I think that we have a chance to fight for a win in just a few weeks.”

Read Also:

The Roar Before the 24 will run from 21-23 January and will feature the qualifying race to determine pitlane and garage locations. The 60th running of the Daytona 24 Hours takes place on the 29-30 January.

shares
comments

Related video

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
Previous article

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special
IndyCar

What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Helio Castroneves More
Helio Castroneves
Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022
IndyCar

Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022

Harvey: IndyCar progress "elevated" working with Meyer Shank team
IndyCar

Harvey: IndyCar progress "elevated" working with Meyer Shank team

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Meyer Shank Racing More
Meyer Shank Racing
De Vries, Vandoorne impress on IndyCar test debuts
IndyCar

De Vries, Vandoorne impress on IndyCar test debuts

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort
IMSA

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring

Latest news

Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing announces Pagenaud for Daytona 24 Hours

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
IMSA IMSA

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.