Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
IMSA News

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

By:

Jimmie Johnson will be returning to the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2022 with a revised driver line-up in the #48 Ally-backed Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

The entry finished runner-up in the 2021 24 Hours of Daytona, and went on to finish seventh, fifth and fourth in the remaining three rounds of IMSA’s championship-within-a-championship, the Michelin Endurance Cup.

Despite becoming the new team principal of the Toyota WEC squad, Kobayashi will return to join seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson in the Cadillac, and their full-time partner will be Mike Rockenfeller.

The German was the fourth driver in the #48 at Daytona last January, but now graduates to the third-man role to replace Meyer Shank Racing-bound Simon Pagenaud.

For Daytona, this trio will be joined by Le Mans 24-hr winner and WEC champion Jose Maria Lopez.

“It’s good to have Jimmie back leading the driver lineup in the Ally Cadillac for the four endurance events in 2022,” said Gary Nelson, Action Express Racing team manager. “We have a little more time to get up to speed this time for the Rolex 24 in January.

“The team showed a lot of promise last year, finishing second at the Rolex and showing strong pace at Sebring. We will be working closely with Rick Hendrick’s group led by Chad Knaus.

“Jose Maria is new to the car this year. He is a Le Mans 24 winner and WEC Champion, and I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly when he steps in the Ally Cadillac.”

Johnson, who will be making his ninth start in the Rolex 24, stated: “I really enjoyed driving with Action Express Racing last season,” Johnson said. 

#48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPii: Jimmie Johnson

#48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPii: Jimmie Johnson

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“It’s great to have the opportunity to continue in IMSA with Ally, while working alongside Chad and other former HMS [Hendrick Motorsports] teammates.

“Knowing that we are committed to run all of the Endurance races in 2022 allows us to get in some extra testing and to be better prepared. It’s great to have Kamui and Mike back.

"And Jose Maria, with his experience, is also a great addition to the line-up.”

Kobayashi, who has twice won the Rolex 24 racing a Cadillac for Wayne Taylor Racing, commented: “We will come into 2022 with the goal of winning races. I know Jose Maria quite well as my teammate in the WEC with Toyota. He will need a little time to get used to the Cadillac DPi-V.R, but he will be a fast addition to the team.

“Mike knows the car and the tracks in America. It is good he will be with us for the season.

“We had a lot of lessons to learn in 2021, as a team, which only makes us more confident for 2022.”

For his part, Lopez observed: “Driving with Jimmie Johnson is very special. As a big fan of motor racing, I’ve always followed NASCAR and Jimmie was my favourite driver. I can definitely say that I am a big fan. So, to share the car with him is a huge privilege.

“Regarding Mike, I have always watched him racing. His career is impressive and I’m looking forward to working and learning from him too.

"It will be great to continue as a teammate with my friend and brother Kamui. I have the honour to race and share a lot of time with him as teammates at Toyota.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
Previous article

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions
General

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed for Race of Champions

IndyCar extends deal with chassis supplier Dallara
IndyCar

IndyCar extends deal with chassis supplier Dallara

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Mike Rockenfeller More
Mike Rockenfeller
Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM Hockenheimring
DTM

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash Nurburgring
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship Plus
DTM

Rockenfeller's road to DTM kingship

Action Express Racing More
Action Express Racing
Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in IMSA title-deciding lunge Road Atlanta
IMSA

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in IMSA title-deciding lunge

Nunez joins Derani at Action Express Racing for 2022, Conway retained for enduros
IMSA

Nunez joins Derani at Action Express Racing for 2022, Conway retained for enduros

Action Express Racing “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Action Express Racing “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

Latest news

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Johnson to return to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing
IMSA IMSA

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
IMSA IMSA

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.