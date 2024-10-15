All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IMSA

Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura

Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly join from Cadillac and BMW

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
Nyck Yelloly, Renger Van Der Zande, Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist, Acura Meyer Shank Racing

Nyck Yelloly, Renger Van Der Zande, Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist, Acura Meyer Shank Racing

Photo by: Meyer Shank Racing

Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly have joined Acura for its 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship GTP campaign with Meyer Shank Racing after leaving Cadillac and BMW. 

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner van der Zande has switched to the Honda brand after seven seasons with Cadillac, first with the Wayne Taylor Racing team with which he won the IMSA blue riband enduro in 2019 and ’20  and then Chip Ganassi Racing

Yelloly has made the move from BMW, which announced his departure on Monday, after six years as a factory driver in which time he won the Nurburgring and Spa GT3 24-hour enduros and took a first IMSA win for the German marque’s M Hybrid V8 LMDh in IMSA last year. 

He and Van de Zande will be the full-season drivers in one of the pair of Acura ARX-06 LMDhs fielded in the GTP class by MSR, which is returning to IMSA after a one-year break. 

The other car will be shared by former MSR Indycar driver Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun, who will reprise their partnership of 2023 that yielded a controversial victory at Daytona. 

MSR was subsequently found to have manipulated information from its tyre pressure sensors and was fined and given a points deduction, but retained the win. 

The team, which was out of contract with Acura at the end of the season, was not retained as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti undertook a planned expansion to two cars.

WTR has now returned to Cadillac for 2025, which precipitated the return of MSR in conjunction with the Honda Racing Corporation USA organisation (formerly known as Honda Performance Development) that runs the Acura LMDh programme. 

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves

#60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

HRC US will take a deeper role in the running of the cars at the tracks and will be responsible for engineering one of the entries in 2025. 

Van der Zande thanked Cadillac for “everything they have done for me over the past seven seasons”.

“Although it's hard for me to leave, it's time for a new chapter that I am really looking forward to,” he said.

“I’ve been racing against Acura for the past seven years and they've always been a fierce competitor, but I’m excited to now be on their side and tap into their resources and see what we can do."

Yelloly also thanked his former employer for which he drove in the GTP ranks in 2023 and ’24 with the Rahal team. 

“They were the first to give me a chance as a works driver back in 2019, and together we celebrated many great successes,” he said.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Acura MSR/HRC project.

“Clearly the team is very hungry and willing to push flat out, which sits well with me as I have the same type of mentality.”

Yelloly ends a lengthy stint as a BMW works driver to join MSR/Acura

Yelloly ends a lengthy stint as a BMW works driver to join MSR/Acura

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Team boss Mike Shank said: “Putting Tom and Colin back in the driver's seat just made sense. 

“The two of them had an incredible season in '23 and I think that's just cracking the surface on what they can accomplish together. 

“And then with the addition of Renger and Nick, they both have extensive prototype experience and have shown a lot of strength the past few seasons, so I think they will be a big asset to the team.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sportscar ace Richard Westbrook announces retirement from racing

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Sportscar ace Richard Westbrook announces retirement from racing

Sportscar ace Richard Westbrook announces retirement from racing

IMSA
Sportscar ace Richard Westbrook announces retirement from racing
Will Britain's halfway house return to top endurance racing open the door to WEC?

Will Britain's halfway house return to top endurance racing open the door to WEC?

WEC
Will Britain's halfway house return to top endurance racing open the door to WEC?
How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf

How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf

Plus
Plus
WEC
Fuji
How perfect Porsche inched closer to WEC title on Toyota’s home turf

Latest news

Magazine: The cost of being an F1 fan

Magazine: The cost of being an F1 fan

MISC General
Magazine: The cost of being an F1 fan
How mastering ‘Pirelli magic’ has become F1’s latest must-have skill

How mastering ‘Pirelli magic’ has become F1’s latest must-have skill

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
How mastering ‘Pirelli magic’ has become F1’s latest must-have skill
Alex Marquez: Mir's comments after Japan clash "didn't make sense"

Alex Marquez: Mir's comments after Japan clash "didn't make sense"

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Alex Marquez: Mir's comments after Japan clash "didn't make sense"
Di Giannantonio to skip final two 2024 MotoGP rounds for surgery

Di Giannantonio to skip final two 2024 MotoGP rounds for surgery

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Di Giannantonio to skip final two 2024 MotoGP rounds for surgery

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Plus
Plus
IMSA
By Marcus Simmons
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two US titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe