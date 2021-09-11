Tickets Subscribe
Laguna Seca Qualifying report
IMSA / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque secures pole for WTR Acura

By:

Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura will start IMSA’s Laguna Seca round from pole position after beating Dane Cameron by 0.023s in qualifying.

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque secures pole for WTR Acura

Cameron set the early pace in his Meyer Shank Acura DPi at 1m14.957s, repeatedly swapping the top spot early on with Albuquerque, who eventually took over with a lap of 1m14.441s that won the pole position, compared to Cameron’s 1m14.464s.

Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) was third quickest, over half a second off the pace, ahead of Mazda’s Harry Tincknell who was only fourth fastest after topping the morning’s practice session.

Pipo Derani (Action Express Cadillac DPi) will start fifth, while Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac was just over a second off the pace in sixth.

Ben Keating took LMP2 pole in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m17.227s, well clear of Dwight Merriman in his Era Motorsport ORECA, whose best time was 1m19.873s.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Taylor beats Milner for GTLM pole

Jordan Taylor scored his now customary GTLM pole for Corvette Racing by lapping his C8.R in 1m21.151s, which was 0.116s faster than Tommy Milner. Cooper MacNeil was 0.78s off the pace in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

In GTD, Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 set the early pace at 1m25.089s. Practice pacesetter Madison Snow, in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, took control with 1m24.711s before he was toppled again by Foley who set a 1m24.568s.

Trent Hindman’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R then hit P1 with 1m24.505s, grabbing pole from Foley by 0.063s.

Roman de Angelis qualified third in his Heart of Racing-run Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Snow, Richard Heistand (CarBahn with Peregrine Audi R8) and Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.

IMSA Laguna Seca - Qualifying Results

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 1'14.441  
2 60 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Acura DPi 1'14.464 0.023
4 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'15.052 0.611
5 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'15.384 0.943
6 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'15.451 1.010
7 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'17.227 2.786
8 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'19.873 5.432
9 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'19.894 5.453
10 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'21.151 6.710
11 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'21.267 6.826
12 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'21.563 7.122
13 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'21.931 7.490
14 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.505 10.064
15 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'24.568 10.127
16 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'24.591 10.150
17 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.711 10.270
18 39 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'24.751 10.310
19 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.754 10.313
20 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'24.802 10.361
21 27 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'25.385 10.944
22 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'25.600 11.159
23 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.813 11.372
24 76 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Jacob Abel 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.875 11.434
25 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'26.613 12.172
26 66 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3    
View full results
