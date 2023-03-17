IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
Action Express Racing driver Pipo Derani claimed pole for the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Sebring 12 Hours ahead of Sebastien Bourdais's fellow Cadillac as Porsche's Matt Campbell crashed heavily late on.
Three-time Sebring winner Derani secured the first pole of IMSA's GTP era for its hybrid Cadillac V-Series.R by just 0.087s over the similar Chip Ganassi Racing machine driven by 2021 victor Bourdais in a 20-minute session that was cut short by Campbell's off.
The early benchmark time was set by Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor with a 1m46.100s lap, putting him half a second clear of fellow Acura ARX-06 runner Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing entry.
When both pitted for fresh rubber, they were split by Derani who then went faster still with a 1m45.836s that put him to the head of the field.
Bourdais then made it a Cadillac 1-2 and before anyone could effectively respond, Campbell buried his #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 in the Turn 1 tyres wall after brushing the inside wall.
In addition to locking out the front row, both Cadillac entries ran the whole session on just one set of tyres, ensuring they have one more fresh set to use in tomorrow’s race than the Acuras.
Taylor’s effort on his first set ensures he’ll start third alongside Mathieu Jaminet’s #6 Porsche, while Daytona 24 Hours winner Blomqvist will line up fifth.
Augusto Farfus was 0.9s from the top spot in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, 0.15s faster than the sister car of Connor De Phillippi.
BMW again brought up the rear in the GTP class
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
In LMP2, PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports driver Ben Keating made up for missing out on GTE Am class pole for today's 1000 Mile World Endurance Championship round by pipping the two TDS Racing cars to the top spot.
Francois Heriau beat Steven Thomas to second, with George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR fourth.
Meanwhile, Andretti Autosport driver Glenn van Berlo destroyed the LMP3 field and took pole by 1.659s over sometime Champ Car racer Tonis Kasemets (Ave Motorsports).
Corvette claims GTD Pro pole
Defending class winner Antonio Garcia snared the top spot in GTD Pro for Corvette Racing in another red-flagged session.
The Spaniard's 1m59.315s was enough to bump Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F back to second, with Daniel Juncadella lining up third in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.
Just as the excitement was building, with four minutes to go, the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R spun hard into the tyre wall on the outside of Turn 1. Thankfully its occupant Klaus Bachler was able to emerge unaided, but the repairs needed for the tyre wall meant the session was over.
Meanwhile Kyle Marcelli scored his first ever IMSA pole in the GTD class, lapping his Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX in 1m59.714s, just 0.12s ahead of Philip Ellis in the Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3. The similar Benz of Mikael Grenier (Team Korthoff) was third just ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus.
Reflecting the Balance of Performance revisions since Daytona, Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche was fifth fastest, 0.308s off the class lead, and one-tenth ahead of Alessio Rovera in Triarsi Competizione’s Ferrari 296.
IMSA Sebring Qualifying result:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
| Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|6
|1'45.836
|2
|01
| Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|1'45.923
|0.087
|3
|10
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'46.100
|0.264
|4
|6
| Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'46.426
|0.590
|5
|60
| Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|1'46.603
|0.767
|6
|24
| Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|6
|1'46.756
|0.920
|7
|7
| Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'46.851
|1.015
|8
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|1'46.908
|1.072
|9
|52
| Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'51.780
|5.944
|10
|35
| François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.900
|6.064
|11
|11
| Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'52.169
|6.333
|12
|04
| George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'52.486
|6.650
|13
|20
| Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|1'53.350
|7.514
|14
|8
| John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.579
|7.743
|15
|51
| Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'53.673
|7.837
|16
|18
| Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.963
|8.127
|17
|36
| Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|7
|1'55.215
|9.379
|18
|4
|Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'56.874
|11.038
|19
|85
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|7
|1'56.984
|11.148
|20
|74
| Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|8
|1'57.012
|11.176
|21
|30
| Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'58.092
|12.256
|22
|17
| Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|8
|1'58.164
|12.328
|23
|38
|Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
Tristan Nunez
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'58.724
|12.888
|24
|13
| Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|9
|1'59.160
|13.324
|25
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|6
|1'59.315
|13.479
|26
|33
| Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|9
|1'59.458
|13.622
|27
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'59.582
|13.746
|28
|79
| Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|4
|1'59.635
|13.799
|29
|93
| Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|6
|1'59.714
|13.878
|30
|57
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|1'59.834
|13.998
|31
|23
| Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|1'59.925
|14.089
|32
|62
| Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Gabriel Casagrande
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|1'59.939
|14.103
|33
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'59.944
|14.108
|34
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'00.022
|14.186
|35
|023
| Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'00.124
|14.288
|36
|1
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|2'00.229
|14.393
|37
|96
| Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
|2'00.504
|14.668
|38
|78
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'00.639
|14.803
|39
|63
|Frank Perera
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'00.763
|14.927
|40
|70
| Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|5
|2'01.395
|15.559
|41
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'01.451
|15.615
|42
|21
| Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|2'01.588
|15.752
|43
|83
| Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|6
|2'01.652
|15.816
|44
|27
| Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|2'01.652
|15.816
|45
|91
|Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'01.927
|16.091
|46
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|5
|2'02.115
|16.279
|47
|77
| Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'02.612
|16.776
|48
|80
|PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'02.678
|16.842
|49
|66
|Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|5
|2'03.342
|17.506
|50
|92
| David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|2'04.555
|18.719
|51
|9
| Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|3
|52
|32
| Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|5
|53
|95
| Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|5
