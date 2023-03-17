IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row

Three-time Sebring winner Derani secured the first pole of IMSA's GTP era for its hybrid Cadillac V-Series.R by just 0.087s over the similar Chip Ganassi Racing machine driven by 2021 victor Bourdais in a 20-minute session that was cut short by Campbell's off.

The early benchmark time was set by Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor with a 1m46.100s lap, putting him half a second clear of fellow Acura ARX-06 runner Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing entry.

When both pitted for fresh rubber, they were split by Derani who then went faster still with a 1m45.836s that put him to the head of the field.

Bourdais then made it a Cadillac 1-2 and before anyone could effectively respond, Campbell buried his #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 in the Turn 1 tyres wall after brushing the inside wall.

In addition to locking out the front row, both Cadillac entries ran the whole session on just one set of tyres, ensuring they have one more fresh set to use in tomorrow’s race than the Acuras.

Taylor’s effort on his first set ensures he’ll start third alongside Mathieu Jaminet’s #6 Porsche, while Daytona 24 Hours winner Blomqvist will line up fifth.

Augusto Farfus was 0.9s from the top spot in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, 0.15s faster than the sister car of Connor De Phillippi.

BMW again brought up the rear in the GTP class Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

In LMP2, PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports driver Ben Keating made up for missing out on GTE Am class pole for today's 1000 Mile World Endurance Championship round by pipping the two TDS Racing cars to the top spot.

Francois Heriau beat Steven Thomas to second, with George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR fourth.

Meanwhile, Andretti Autosport driver Glenn van Berlo destroyed the LMP3 field and took pole by 1.659s over sometime Champ Car racer Tonis Kasemets (Ave Motorsports).

Corvette claims GTD Pro pole

Defending class winner Antonio Garcia snared the top spot in GTD Pro for Corvette Racing in another red-flagged session.

The Spaniard's 1m59.315s was enough to bump Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F back to second, with Daniel Juncadella lining up third in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

Just as the excitement was building, with four minutes to go, the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R spun hard into the tyre wall on the outside of Turn 1. Thankfully its occupant Klaus Bachler was able to emerge unaided, but the repairs needed for the tyre wall meant the session was over.

Meanwhile Kyle Marcelli scored his first ever IMSA pole in the GTD class, lapping his Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX in 1m59.714s, just 0.12s ahead of Philip Ellis in the Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3. The similar Benz of Mikael Grenier (Team Korthoff) was third just ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus.

Reflecting the Balance of Performance revisions since Daytona, Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche was fifth fastest, 0.308s off the class lead, and one-tenth ahead of Alessio Rovera in Triarsi Competizione’s Ferrari 296.

IMSA Sebring Qualifying result: