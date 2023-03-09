Subscribe
Previous / Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours News

Acura gets biggest weight penalty but power increase for Sebring 12 Hours

Acura has been hit with the biggest weight handicap of all GTP manufacturers for the second round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the 12 Hours of Sebring, on 18 March.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Acura gets biggest weight penalty but power increase for Sebring 12 Hours

Acura, Cadillac, Porsche and BMW all had to adhere to the same minimum weight limit of 1030kg for the first race for IMSA's new breed of hybrid-powered LMDh cars, the Daytona 24 Hours in January. 

But the sanctioning body has decided to increase the minimum weight by a varying degree for each of the four manufacturers, with the Daytona-winning Acura ARX-06 now required to run at or above 1054kg.

This marks a 24kg increase over the season opener and means the ARX-06 will be 16kg heavier than the rebranded Cadillac V-Series.R, which will now be the lightest car in the category at 1038kg.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 and the Porsche 963 must weigh 1040kg and and 1048kg respectively, without taking into account the driver or the fuel load.

The power figures for Sebring have also been adjusted, although in this case Acura has received the biggest boost.

The Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing-run Acuras will be allowed to race at a maximum power of 520kW, a 20kW bump from Daytona - where power units of all four manufacturers were capped to 500kW.

The Porsche 963 entered by the factory Penske team will be the closest to the ARX-06 in this regard, with the German manufacturer allowed to run at 517kW.

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#02 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

The Cadillac (fielded by Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing) and the BMW (entered by the works RLL outfit) have been allotted the same useable power at 513kW.

The maximum energy allowed in a stint has correspondingly been increased to 917kW for the Acura, 912kW for the Porsche and 905kW for both the Cadillac and BMW.

Last year's edition of the 12 Hours was won by the #02 Cadillac of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani, with the General Motors brand locking out the podium spots between its CGR, AXR and JDC-Miller teams.

MSR goes to Sebring on the back of its second consecutive victory at Daytona, but was hit with a $50,000 fine and a loss of 200 championship points after being found guilty of manipulating tyre pressure data.

shares
comments

Daytona 24 winner MSR hit by $50k fine, 200-point penalty for tyre infraction
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Le Mans

Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence Pagenaud to return to Le Mans with Cool Racing after decade absence

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

WEC

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup

F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA F1 champion Jenson Button to make NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

F1 Formula 1

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.