IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing

Kamui Kobayashi led the early times with a 1m09.685s lap in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac, before championship leader Ricky Taylor moved to the top with a 1m08.999s effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing.

Blomqvist responded in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura with a 1m08.734s, 0.232s faster than Taylor’s next effort, before the Blomqvist trimmed his best effort to 1m08.555s.

Taylor then hurt his efforts with an off at Turn 5, and would pit while in third.

The second driver who had usurped him was Bamber in the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, albeit 0.233s behind Blomqvist.

Blomqvist’s third pole of the season ensured Acura has beaten Cadillac to the manufacturers’ championship, and also means that whichever Acura driver pairing finishes ahead in tomorrow’s 10-hour race will win the drivers’ championship.

In LMP2, Steven Thomas produced a fantastic lap to claim pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport but Dennis Andersen of High Class Racing was a mere 0.082s away. The second PR1M car of Ben Keating was a further three-tenths down, and just ahead of John Farano of Tower Motorsports.

Despite there being just eight LMP3 cars, they got the track to themselves, and the battle swiftly became a duel between Malthe Jakobsen of Sean Creech Motorsport and Kay van Berlo of Riley Motorsports.

Their battle got interrupted by two simultaneous incidents which brought out the red flag. Dan Goldburg spun the Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier at Turn 6, and Anthony Mantella dropped the AWA Duqueine at Turn 7.

When action resumed, van Berlo clipped over three-tenths from his fastest time to jump 0.06s ahead of Jakobsen, who would eventually come up just 0.108s short.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

With GTD Pro and GTD cars on track simultaneously – 22 cars across the 2.254-mile track – it was a busy session from the start, and it was defending Petit Le Mans polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 who claimed provisional pole with a 1m19.501s. Snow then lowered his time to 1m19.211s and then the GTD Pro drivers started to shine.

Alex Riberas moved to the top in the all-pro Aston Martin with a 1m19.043s lap, and Jack Hawksworth snatched second in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus.

Riberas then pitted the #23 Vantage, eager to preserve the set of tyres on which he’ll have to start the 10-hour race. The downside of such prudence was that he saw his time beaten by Hawksworth, who clinched GTD Pro class pole with a 1m18.835s.

James Calado’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 took third fastest in GTD Pro, fourth overall, with Jesse Krohn fourth in class in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M4, ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Chevrolet Corvette.

Snow trimmed a further tenth from his time to confirm GTD pole – 0.16s ahead of Krohn’s works BMW, and 0.388s quicker than nearest GTD competitor, Robert Megennis in the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini.

IMSA Petit Le Mans - Qualifying Results