IMSA / Road Atlanta Qualifying report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Blomqvist claims final DPi pole for Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist secured the final pole position of IMSA’s DPi era by almost a quarter second ahead of Earl Bamber in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kamui Kobayashi led the early times with a 1m09.685s lap in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac, before championship leader Ricky Taylor moved to the top with a 1m08.999s effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing.

Blomqvist responded in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura with a 1m08.734s, 0.232s faster than Taylor’s next effort, before the Blomqvist trimmed his best effort to 1m08.555s.

Taylor then hurt his efforts with an off at Turn 5, and would pit while in third.

The second driver who had usurped him was Bamber in the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, albeit 0.233s behind Blomqvist.

Blomqvist’s third pole of the season ensured Acura has beaten Cadillac to the manufacturers’ championship, and also means that whichever Acura driver pairing finishes ahead in tomorrow’s 10-hour race will win the drivers’ championship.

In LMP2, Steven Thomas produced a fantastic lap to claim pole for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport but Dennis Andersen of High Class Racing was a mere 0.082s away. The second PR1M car of Ben Keating was a further three-tenths down, and just ahead of John Farano of Tower Motorsports.

Despite there being just eight LMP3 cars, they got the track to themselves, and the battle swiftly became a duel between Malthe Jakobsen of Sean Creech Motorsport and Kay van Berlo of Riley Motorsports.

Their battle got interrupted by two simultaneous incidents which brought out the red flag. Dan Goldburg spun the Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier at Turn 6, and Anthony Mantella dropped the AWA Duqueine at Turn 7.

When action resumed, van Berlo clipped over three-tenths from his fastest time to jump 0.06s ahead of Jakobsen, who would eventually come up just 0.108s short.

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

With GTD Pro and GTD cars on track simultaneously – 22 cars across the 2.254-mile track – it was a busy session from the start, and it was defending Petit Le Mans polesitter Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 who claimed provisional pole with a 1m19.501s. Snow then lowered his time to 1m19.211s and then the GTD Pro drivers started to shine.

Alex Riberas moved to the top in the all-pro Aston Martin with a 1m19.043s lap, and Jack Hawksworth snatched second in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus.

Riberas then pitted the #23 Vantage, eager to preserve the set of tyres on which he’ll have to start the 10-hour race. The downside of such prudence was that he saw his time beaten by Hawksworth, who clinched GTD Pro class pole with a 1m18.835s.

James Calado’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 took third fastest in GTD Pro, fourth overall, with Jesse Krohn fourth in class in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M4, ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Chevrolet Corvette.

Snow trimmed a further tenth from his time to confirm GTD pole – 0.16s ahead of Krohn’s works BMW, and 0.388s quicker than nearest GTD competitor, Robert Megennis in the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini.

IMSA Petit Le Mans - Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 8 1'08.555  
2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Cadillac DPi 10 1'08.788 0.233
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		DPi Acura DPi 7 1'08.802 0.247
4 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'08.853 0.298
5 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'08.905 0.350
6 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'08.984 0.429
7 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'09.075 0.520
8 United States Thomas Steven
United States Josh Pierson
United States Tristan Nunez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'11.939 3.384
9 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'12.021 3.466
10 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'12.328 3.773
11 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Portugal Rui Andrade 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'12.360 3.805
12 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia Sebastian Montoya 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'13.570 5.015
13 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 12 1'13.896 5.341
14 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 11 1'15.517 6.962
15 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 11 1'15.625 7.070
16 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 11 1'17.030 8.475
17 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 11 1'17.809 9.254
18 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 10 1'17.813 9.258
19 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 11 1'18.417 9.862
20 Daniel Goldburg
Australia Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 10 1'18.693 10.138
21 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'18.835 10.280
22 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 5 1'19.043 10.488
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Sweden Erik Johansson 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 1'19.118 10.563
24 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 7 1'19.279 10.724
25 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
United Kingdom James Calado 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 6 1'19.352 10.797
26 Canada Anthony Mantella
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet		 LMP3 Duqueine D08 10 1'19.357 10.802
27 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 10 1'19.444 10.889
28 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'19.506 10.951
29 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
United States Don Yount 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 9 1'19.522 10.967
30 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Ian James 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 9 1'19.546 10.991
31 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'19.560 11.005
32 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Canada Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'19.620 11.065
33 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 10 1'19.823 11.268
34 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 8 1'19.942 11.387
35 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Marvin Dienst 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 9 1'19.977 11.422
36 France Simon Mann
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 10 1'20.022 11.467
37 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 1'20.025 11.470
38 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 12 1'20.041 11.486
39 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 9 1'20.390 11.835
40 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 12 1'21.431 12.876
41 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'21.470 12.915
42 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 5    
43 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan		 GTD BMW M4 GT3 2    
David Malsher-Lopez
