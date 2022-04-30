Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

IMSA Laguna Seca: Taylor takes pole for WTR Acura

Ricky Taylor and Oliver Jarvis delivered an Acura 1-2 in qualifying at Laguna Seca, with the Wayne Taylor Racing driver taking pole by less than a tenth of a second.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMSA Laguna Seca: Taylor takes pole for WTR Acura

Taylor completed a 1m13.924s lap of the 2.238-mile circuit to beat Jarvis’s effort in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura by just 0.089s.

No less impressive was Alex Lynn’s first-ever qualifying effort around Laguna Seca. Not only did he beat his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team-mate Sebastien Bourdais by 0.45s, but he was also only 0.148s from top spot to secure third place.

Tristan Vautier was 0.95s off pole in the JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac in fifth place ahead of Tristan Nunez in the Action Express Racing who rounded out the DPi contenders.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports locked out the LMP2 front row, with Steven Thomas getting the edge by just 0.057s over Patrick Kelly.

Henrik Hedman was third for DragonSpeed as Dennis Andersen of High Class racing was fourth, ahead of the Tower Motorsports and Era Motorsport cars.

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the GTD Pro class, Mathieu Jaminet grabbed pole, putting the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R at the top of the times with a 1m23.142s lap late in the qualifying session, which left him a mere 0.022s clear of Daniel Juncadella’s best effort in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 that he shares with Cooper MacNeil.

Alex Riberas was within quarter of a second of top spot in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Russell Ward in the Winward Racing Mercedes as the fastest of the GTD pro-am entries and fourth overal in the GTD class with a time of 1m23.567s.

That was two-tenths faster than Jaden Conwright’s fastest lap in the NTe/SSR Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan, the pair separated by the GTD Pro entry of John Edwards in the works BMW M4 run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

IMSA Laguna Seca - Qualifying results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 9 1'13.924  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		DPi Acura DPi 11 1'14.013 0.089
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.072 0.148
4 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.517 0.593
5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'14.877 0.953
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Cadillac DPi 9 1'15.576 1.652
7 United States Thomas Steven
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'17.571 3.647
8 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'17.628 3.704
9 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'18.267 4.343
10 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 11 1'18.747 4.823
11 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 10 1'19.551 5.627
12 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'20.614 6.690
13 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 6 1'23.142 9.218
14 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella 		GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'23.164 9.240
15 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 7 1'23.368 9.444
16 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 1'23.567 9.643
17 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 8 1'23.740 9.816
18 Marco Holzer
United States Jaden Conwright 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 11 1'23.777 9.853
19 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 10 1'23.821 9.897
20 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'23.852 9.928
21 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6 1'23.881 9.957
22 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'23.953 10.029
23 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 9 1'24.121 10.197
24 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 11 1'24.126 10.202
25 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 9 1'24.160 10.236
26 Germany Dirk Muller
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'24.162 10.238
27 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 9 1'24.444 10.520
28 United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 1'24.471 10.547
29 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'24.637 10.713
30 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 8 1'24.948 11.024
31 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'25.152 11.228
32 Kyle Washington
United States James Sofronas 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'27.310 13.386
View full results
Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit
Previous article

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit
