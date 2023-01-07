Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive

Pietro Fittipaldi and Eric Lux will drive for Rick Ware Racing in the LMP2 class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive

The duo will be joined by Devlin Francesco in the three Michelin Endurance Cup events during the season, with NASCAR Cup ace Austin Cindric serving as the squad's fourth driver for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

De Francesco and Lux will head to the Daytona International Speedway classic as the reigning LMP2 champions, having won the 2022 edition of the event in a DragonSpeed Oreca 07 shared with IndyCar stars Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward.

Cindric, meanwhile, won NASCAR’s flagship Daytona 500 event last year and has contested a number of IMSA races at the same venue over the years, most recently with the Proton Mercedes team in the GTD class.

Fittipaldi has never raced in IMSA before but has racked up plenty of experience in the LMP2 class outside of North America, with a podium at Spa-Francorchamps the highlight of his 2022 European Le Mans Series campaign with Inter Europol Competition.

Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion, will dovetail his newly-announced IMSA commitments with a JOTA LMP2 drive in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

For its return to IMSA, Rick Ware - which also competes in the Cup Series - will campaign a single Gibson-powered Oreca 07 carrying a predominantly white livery, combined with white and green accents.

#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Patricio O'Ward, Eric Lux, Colton Herta, Devlin Defrancesco

#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Patricio O'Ward, Eric Lux, Colton Herta, Devlin Defrancesco

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

“The 24-hour race at Daytona is one of the Crown Jewels of motorsports,” said team boss Rick Ware. “It’s right up there with the Daytona 500, Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

“I couldn’t be happier about the driver line-up we’re bringing to the Rolex 24 this year. It’s great to have drivers with F1, NASCAR, Indy Car and various other levels of racing experience driving our car this year.

“Daytona is one of my favorite tracks because RWR has competed there in NASCAR, IMSA and Supercross before. It truly is the World Center of Speed.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will feature all-new LMDh cars in the GTP class, kicks off on January 28 at 1:40pm local time.

shares
comments
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Previous article

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Dakar 2023: Loeb strikes back on Stage 8, Al-Attiyah maintains lead Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Loeb strikes back on Stage 8, Al-Attiyah maintains lead

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7 Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Bertelli to rent WRC Toyota for Rally Sweden
WRC WRC

Bertelli to rent WRC Toyota for Rally Sweden

Lorenzo Bertelli has announced plans to rent Toyota’s fourth GR Yaris to contest next month’s World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

Podcast: Top 10 F1 drivers who never won a race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: Top 10 F1 drivers who never won a race

Formula 1 history is littered with drivers who etched their name into the history books as grand prix winners.

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue

George Russell says the increasing weight of Formula 1 cars risks becoming a potential safety issue as an impact “is like crashing with a bus compared to a Smart Car”. 

FIA president surprised by "adverse reaction" to Andretti/Cadillac F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president surprised by "adverse reaction" to Andretti/Cadillac F1 plans

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, says he is surprised by the “adverse reaction” from some quarters over Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to enter Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.