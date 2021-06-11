Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA / Detroit News

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

By:

Kevin Magnussen earned his first IMSA SportsCar Championship pole for Chip Ganassi Racing in Detroit, edging Mazda driver Harry Tincknell when a red flag ended qualifying early.

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

Magnussen, embroiled in a battle for pole with Tristan Vautier of JDC Miller Motorsports and Pipo Derani of Action Express Racing suddenly had a new target after Vautier hurtled sideways into the Turn 4 tire wall, but Race Control delayed hanging the red flag.

This allowed Tincknell’s RT24-P and Magnussen’s DPi-V.R to complete their current flying laps. The Mazda driver turned a 1min20.052sec to go top, but the #01 Ganassi Cadillac trimmed 0.021sec off that time and the former Formula 1 driver earned his first IMSA pole.

With Vautier losing his best time for causing a red flag, Derani was promoted to third ahead of Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05. Olivier Pla in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura was 1.4sec off the ultimate pace.

Outstanding Richard Heistand earned GT Daytona pole in the Carbahn Peregrine Racing Audi R8, beating his former team, Vasser Sullivan, into second place by 0.088sec.

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Frankie Montecalvo was second fastest in the #12 Lexus, ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, and Robby Foley’s BMW M6 (Turner Motorsport).

One of the favourites for pole before qualifying, the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus, was left handling like a dodgy supermarket shopping cart after Aaron Telitz smacked the right rear into the wall on the exit of Turn 2. It also meant his co-driver, Jack Hawksworth, had nothing to drive in the Pro segment of qualifying that decides qualifying points.

However, Telitz’s best to that point kept him fifth, ahead of Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

Read Also:

When the Pros took over the cars, the Corvettes – who are running for show, rather than points this weekend – also joined the fray, with Jordan Taylor steering the #3 C8.R and Nick Tandy in the #4. That mini-battle was resolved in Tandy’s favor by an impressive 0.323sec.

Among GTD Pro drivers, Mario Farnbacher’s Compass Racing Acura NSX edged Ross Gunn’s Aston Martin Vantage by 0.123sec. Townsend Bell, drafted in at the last minute to sub for COVID-positive Zach Veach, was a highly impressive third fastest ahead of the Jeff Westphal in the pole-winning Audi, Katherine Legge in the Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911, and Mikael Grenier in the SunEnergy1 Mercedes.

shares
comments

Related video

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team

Previous article

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
Load comments

Trending

1
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1d
3
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

12h
4
National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

9h
5
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

11h
Latest news
Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s
IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

46m
BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team

7h
Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID
IMSA

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

Jun 9, 2021
Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Jun 8, 2021
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Jun 8, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID Detroit
IMSA

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona Plus

Why one car was "too fast for everyone" at Daytona

Cadillac's 100% streak of Daytona 24 Hours DPi-based victories was extended last weekend, with the Wayne Taylor Racing squad triumphant. But the manner of that victory was the real story of the first major sportscar race of 2020

IMSA
Jan 27, 2020

Trending Today

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

Latest news

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA IMSA

BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID
IMSA IMSA

Veach to miss IMSA Detroit race after testing positive for COVID

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.