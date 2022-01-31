Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass Next / Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"
IMSA / Daytona 24 News

Daytona 24H GTD Pro winner Jaminet explains "crazy" final lap battle

By:

Daytona 24 Hours GTD Pro winner Mathieu Jaminet says his "crazy" battle for victory with Laurens Vanthoor that ended in final lap contact was "on the limit, maybe even over".

Daytona 24H GTD Pro winner Jaminet explains "crazy" final lap battle

Pfaff Motorsport driver Jaminet held off repeated challenges from fellow factory Porsche driver Vanthoor's KCMG machine, which was making a one-off appearance in the IMSA SportsCar Championship season opener, to win alongside Matt Campbell and reigning IMSA Daytona Prototype international champion Felipe Nasr.

The pair were frequently side by side over the closing three hours and were initially able to stay clear of the chasing Risi Competizione Ferrari.

But contact on the final lap approaching the newly-renamed Le Mans Chicane caused both to get sideways, with a disconsolate Vanthoor spinning across the grass and dropping to second behind the Alessandro Pier Guidi-driven Ferrari.

“These last two hours have been maybe the most stressful of my life,” said Jaminet.

“What a crazy fight with Laurens. We all know how good he is, one of the best GT drivers out there in the world.

“We had a great fight. It was sometimes on the limit, maybe even over.

“In the end we took care, let's say, and tried to make it to the end, even though we had some small contacts. Last chicane was kind of crazy.”

Jaminet took victory for Pfaff Porsche alongside Campbell and Nasr after repelling Vanthoor attacks

Jaminet took victory for Pfaff Porsche alongside Campbell and Nasr after repelling Vanthoor attacks

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Vanthoor said: “Our goal for this race was to win it.

"I literally tried everything I could imagine to overtake the Pfaff car but it was not enough.

"We can be proud that we tried everything but unfortunately it was not enough today.”

GT3 debutante Nasr paid tribute to his Pfaff team on his first race outing for Porsche since signing for the Weissach manufacturer to race its LMDh prototype in 2023.

The ex-Formula 1 driver, who will contest the four endurance rounds of the 2022 season, said the experience of racing a GT car put him "out of my comfort zone".

"This transition from the DPi to GTD Pro was probably one of the most challenging things I've done in the last few years, getting out of my comfort zone - I was so used to the DPi," said the Brazilian.

“I have to say everybody within Pfaff Motorsports, two incredible team-mates, they helped me through every session, through every kind of procedure. Every time I was out in the car, had more laps, I just felt very comfortable.

“I've been very close a couple of times at this race, but finally being able to win it feels incredible.

“I just want to thank those guys for the opportunity in my first-ever race for Porsche as well. Couldn't have gone a better way of starting this relationship."

shares
comments

Related video

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass
Previous article

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass
Next article

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass Daytona 24
IMSA

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass

Daytona 24H: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win Daytona 24
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Racing to emotional win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"
IMSA IMSA

Vautier: JDC-Miller's Daytona 24H podium "bittersweet"

Daytona 24H GTD Pro winner Jaminet explains "crazy" final lap battle
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24H GTD Pro winner Jaminet explains "crazy" final lap battle

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass
IMSA IMSA

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Daytona 24H LMP2 winning pass

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Daytona 24H win
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Daytona 24H win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.