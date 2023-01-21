Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / 61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais Next / Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Practice report

Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in

Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing ensured another Acura 1-2 in third practice for the Roar Before the 24 at the Daytona 24 Hours, but the fastest Porsche was less than 0.15s off.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Daytona 24 Hours: Acura on top in Roar practice but Porsche closing in

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs were the first cars to show their hand in GTP, with Sebastien Bourdais #01 and Alex Lynn (2) ducking into the 1m35s with their third laps, but then Tom Blomqvist sent the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top with a 1m35.363s lap of the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Then the #6 Porsche 963, which had sat idle for most of Friday’s second session, sprung into second with Nick Tandy at the wheel before pitting. Then moving up to split the Ganassi cars was Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.

Just before the half-hour completed mark, Tandy re-emerged and halved his deficit to Blomqvist to 0.135s.

The Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing didn’t hit the track until halfway through the session, Louis Deletraz turning the car’s first laps of the day, albeit 2s off Blomqvist’s pace.

Felipe Nasr made it a Porsche 2-3, getting the #7 Penske-run machine into third, one-tenth behind Tandy, before Deletraz found a clear track to display his potential, jumping both Porsches to complete an Acura 1-2.

With 25 minutes remaining, Bourdais whittled his Cadillac’s deficit to the lead Acura down to 0.36s before pitting.

Nicolas Lapierre sat atop the LMP2 times in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry early on ahead of the AF Corse car piloted by Nicklas Nielsen, who then improved to a 1m39.382s.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn, Nicolas Lapierre

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Then Lapierre ducked into the 1m38s, half a second clear, before Mikkel Jensen neatly bisected that gap in the #11 TDS Racing car.

Fred Poordad brought out the red flag with 54mins to go when he had a sudden tire deflation in the Proton Competition entry, dropping debris at Turn 5 and then pulling off in Turn 7.

In LMP3, AWA’s Matthew Bell was the pacesetter in the early part of the session, producing a 1m43.266s lap to run two-tenths quicker than John DeAngelis in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine, although Dakota Dickerson split this pair with the Andretti Autosport car.

Lars Kern spun the AWA car and suffered minor damage, but was able to continue without causing a red flag. With 22 minutes remaining in the session, Dickerson moved to the top of the times by shaving a mere 0.069s from Bell’s benchmark, but 10 minutes later he thumped in a 1m42.653s, leaving the Andretti car over six-tenths clear of his nearest rival, which was still Bell.

Owen Trinkler of TGM/TF Sport and Ross Gunn in the Heart of Racing car continued to ensure Aston Martin remained prominent, one tenth ahead of the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs – Kyle Kirkwood in the GTD car being one thousandth faster than Mike Conway in the GTD Pro entry.

Then Frederik Schandorff vaulted the McLaren 720S to the top of the times to go 0.6s clear. Kenton Koch became his nearest rival with the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3, but he was still half a second adrift.

Former open-wheel ace and multiple sportscar race winner Ryan Briscoe elevated the #93 Racers Edge WTR Andretti Autosport Acura NSX into fourth fastest of the GTD class.

Then with just a few minutes to go, Spencer Pumpelly wound up the Magnus Racing Aston Martin to make it a Vantage 3-4-5 across the two GTD classes, and demote the Lexus RC Fs.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Rs appear in desperate need of help from IMSA’s Balance of Performance gurus, propping up the field in the bottom six positions and over two seconds off the pace.

IMSA Daytona 24 Hours - Roar before the 24 FP3 results

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 18 1'35.363    
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 25 1'35.493 0.130 0.130
3 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 41 1'35.498 0.135 0.005
4 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 28 1'35.601 0.238 0.103
5 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 31 1'35.724 0.361 0.123
6 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 38 1'35.819 0.456 0.095
7 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 37 1'35.994 0.631 0.175
8 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 35 1'36.033 0.670 0.039
9 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 36 1'36.533 1.170 0.500
10 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 39 1'38.877 3.514 2.344
11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 42 1'39.131 3.768 0.254
12 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 43 1'39.382 4.019 0.251
13 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 37 1'39.581 4.218 0.199
14 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 38 1'39.594 4.231 0.013
15 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 42 1'39.612 4.249 0.018
16 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 45 1'39.642 4.279 0.030
17 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 37 1'39.737 4.374 0.095
18 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 48 1'39.978 4.615 0.241
19 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 35 1'42.653 7.290 2.675
20 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Giammaria Bruni		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'43.080 7.717 0.427
21 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 33 1'43.266 7.903 0.186
22 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 35 1'43.459 8.096 0.193
23 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 36 1'43.473 8.110 0.014
24 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 31 1'43.524 8.161 0.051
25 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 38 1'43.629 8.266 0.105
26 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 40 1'43.816 8.453 0.187
27 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Canada Antonio Serravalle
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 37 1'43.861 8.498 0.045
28 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 43 1'45.200 9.837 1.339
29 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 39 1'46.842 11.479 1.642
30 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 28 1'47.341 11.978 0.499
31 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 37 1'47.359 11.996 0.018
32 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 35 1'47.384 12.021 0.025
33 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 38 1'47.419 12.056 0.035
34 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 40 1'47.433 12.070 0.014
35 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 40 1'47.434 12.071 0.001
36 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 37 1'47.471 12.108 0.037
37 Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 23 1'47.478 12.115 0.007
38 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 42 1'47.483 12.120 0.005
39 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 40 1'47.519 12.156 0.036
40 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Italy Alessio Deledda 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 41 1'47.613 12.250 0.094
41 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 29 1'47.631 12.268 0.018
42 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 40 1'47.640 12.277 0.009
43 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 35 1'47.759 12.396 0.119
44 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 39 1'47.769 12.406 0.010
45 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 35 1'47.814 12.451 0.045
46 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 30 1'47.924 12.561 0.110
47 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 34 1'47.957 12.594 0.033
48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 33 1'47.989 12.626 0.032
49 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 35 1'48.049 12.686 0.060
50 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 35 1'48.140 12.777 0.091
51 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 37 1'48.534 13.171 0.394
52 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 36 1'48.564 13.201 0.030
53 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 38 1'48.863 13.500 0.299
54 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 37 1'48.913 13.550 0.050
55 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33 1'48.951 13.588 0.038
56 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 39 1'49.084 13.721 0.133
57 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 22 1'49.129 13.766 0.045
58 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 38 1'49.151 13.788 0.022
59 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
France Julien Andlauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33 1'49.310 13.947 0.159
60 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33 1'49.352 13.989 0.042
61 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 11 1'49.430 14.067 0.078
View full results
shares
comments
61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
Previous article

61 cars make Daytona 24 Hours “like a gymkhana”, says Bourdais
Next article

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice

Daytona 24 Hours: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 of Roar practice
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Acura beats Porsche to pole for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Acura beats Porsche to pole for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Daytona 24 Hours: Tandy puts Porsche on top in wet FP5 at Roar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Acura beats Porsche to pole for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Acura beats Porsche to pole for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

The IMSA SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era has begun with a thrilling battle between Acura and Porsche being resolved in the favour of Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura.

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers
WRC WRC

FIA: WRC “house is not on fire” with only three manufacturers

The World Rally Championship is healthy operating with three manufacturers but one or two new marques are needed to sustain its future, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in
WRC WRC

Ogier: Priceless record Monte Carlo WRC win will take time to sink in

Sebastien Ogier says claiming a record ninth Rally Monte Carlo win is priceless and it will take time for this latest World Rally Championship achievement to sink in.

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023

Lando Norris says McLaren must take as big a step forwards this season as Ferrari managed between 2021 and 2022, even though the major Formula 1 rule change has passed.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.