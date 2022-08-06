Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car Next / IMSA Road America: Albuquerque on pole, Bourdais crashes
IMSA News

Calendar revealed for 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship

The IMSA SportsCar Championship has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2023, with Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course coming in at the expense of Mid-Ohio and Detroit.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Calendar revealed for 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship

It was announced last month that IMSA would stage a race at the Brickyard for the first time under Roger Penske's tenure as owner and its first since 2014, with the 160-minute race taking a 17 September slot.

The disappearance of Detroit, which has traditionally clashed with the Le Mans test weekend, from the schedule was no surprise with IMSA’s works teams set to have an increased involvement in the Le Mans 24 Hours from next year as LMDh cars become eligible for competition in the World Endurance Championship.

IMSA will however be represented on the IndyCar Series support bill by its Michelin Pilot Challenge for GT4 and TCR machinery, as the open-wheel series switches from Belle Isle to a new downtown course.

Six of the 11 races will feature all five classes; GTP (the new class that will replace the current DPi class and comprise LMDh and Hypercars), LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro and GTD.

The IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup will include all classes for the four traditional endurance events: the Daytona 24 Hours, 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of Watkins Glen and the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, while Road America and Indianapolis will also host all five classes.

While GTP will have a total of nine events in 2023, the GTD Pro and GTD classes will compete in all 11 races, including GT-only events at Lime Rock Park and Virginia International Raceway. However, the Sprint Cup for GTD has been discontinued.

The LMP2 class also will compete at Laguna Seca, while LMP3 will return to Mosport, but Daytona will not count toward full-season points for either the LMP2 or LMP3 classes.

#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Henrik Hedman, Juan Pablo Montoya

#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Henrik Hedman, Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In addition to the race events, the annual Roar Before the 24 at Daytona returns on the weekend prior to the 24 Hours.

In preparation for the 2023 season, IMSA-sanctioned testing for GTP cars will be held at Road Atlanta on 3-5 October and at Daytona on 6-7 December.

A sanctioned test for all classes is planned for Sebring next February.

2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date Venue Classes
20-22 January 'Roar Before the 24' Daytona test GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
26-29 January Daytona 24 Hours GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
15-18 March 12 Hours of Sebring GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
14-15 April Long Beach GTP, GTD Pro, GTD
12-14 May Laguna Seca GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD
22-25 June Watkins Glen 6 Hours GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
7-9 July Mosport GTP, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
21-22 July Lime Rock GTD Pro, GTD
4-6 August Road America GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
25-27 August Virginia International Raceway GTD Pro, GTD
15-17 September Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
11-14 October Petit Le Mans GTP, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD
shares
comments
Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
Previous article

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
Next article

IMSA Road America: Albuquerque on pole, Bourdais crashes

IMSA Road America: Albuquerque on pole, Bourdais crashes
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin beats Grosjean to pole Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin beats Grosjean to pole

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second practice Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second practice

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

IMSA Road America: Albuquerque on pole, Bourdais crashes
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Road America: Albuquerque on pole, Bourdais crashes

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque took pole position for Sunday’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America for Acura in a qualifying that was red-flagged when Sebastien Bourdais crashed out.

Calendar revealed for 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship
IMSA IMSA

Calendar revealed for 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship

The IMSA SportsCar Championship has revealed an 11-race schedule for 2023, with Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course coming in at the expense of Mid-Ohio and Detroit.

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
GT GT

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car

Porsche has focused on driveability on the new GT3 contender it unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

IMSA to make Indianapolis Motor Speedway return in 2023
IMSA IMSA

IMSA to make Indianapolis Motor Speedway return in 2023

The IMSA SportsCar Championship will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2014 next September, with a 160-minute contest.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA Plus

The British sportscar aces readying for a new golden era in IMSA

With the arrival of LMDh looming in 2023, top sportscar drivers are flocking to IMSA for the last hurrah of the DPi cars, starting with this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. Seven of the championship's leading British aces explain its appeal and share their hopes of winning a sought-after new watch...

IMSA
Jan 28, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Plus

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.