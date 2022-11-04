Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
IMSA News

Cadillac completes 24-hour test of new LMDh contender at Sebring

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac V-LMDh completed a 24-hour endurance test at Sebring this week as preparations continue for the car's IMSA SportsCar Championship debut next season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Cadillac completes 24-hour test of new LMDh contender at Sebring

Ganassi will run a car in both the 12 Hours of Sebring, the second round of the 2023 IMSA campaign on 18 March, as well as the 1000-mile season-opener for the World Endurance Championship on 19 March. 

Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande will pilot the Ganassi #01 Cadillac full-time in IMSA's GTP category, while Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook make up the team’s WEC line-up. Ganassi’s IndyCar legend Scott Dixon will likely take up his usual role of “extra” in IMSA’s endurance rounds.

Read Also:

Both Ganassi Cadillacs will be on the grid for the IMSA season-opening Daytona 24 Hours on 28-29 January, and all six drivers were in action at the Sebring test.

“It was good to come to Sebring to put the new car through its paces and see what it will do in the harshest environment it will race, in terms of surface,” Cadillac Racing assistant program manager Kalvin Parker said.

“It was also beneficial for the team to see how it functions as a unit over 24 hours with a new car with new systems.”

With IMSA outfit Action Express Racing also running a test programme in another Cadillac for Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, Parker observed: “It was helpful to have one car running the full 24 hours and have the other car run a very successful test plan that included some night running to get drivers used to the new headlights in changing track conditions.”

Lynn commented: “For every driver and every member of the crew, there is no other way to really get to know your machinery than having track time like this. The team sends you out and says, ‘You have two hours, go explore.’

“Once the season starts, every run has something to learn, so exploring and learning on your own is a nice feeling, especially when you’re starting to look for more performance.”

Cadillac V-LMDh testing

Cadillac V-LMDh testing

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

Sims, who joins Cadillac after racing for sister GM brand Corvette Racing in GTE, added: “It’s really good to experience the car at Sebring with the challenges the track presents with the bumps and explore and understand what the car does in those situations.

“We’ve gone through a fair few changes and we’re making good improvements. This is another step on from Road Atlanta where the car is more in tune with me at speed and I feel quite comfortable with what it’s doing. The car is performing well.”

The Cadillac V-LMDh, has logged nearly 11,800 miles since its maiden on-track test in July. Its first public runs will be in the 20-22 January Roar Before the 24 test at Daytona.

