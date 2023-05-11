Podcast: Assessing the Ford Galaxie, 60 years on
The gamechanging arrival of the Ford Galaxie into the British Saloon Car Championship on this day sixty years ago is the topic of the latest Autosport podcast.
British racing fans were accustomed to seeing competitive Jaguar Mk2s triumph frequently in British Saloon Car racing in the early 1960s. But that all changed on 11 May 1963 when the Galaxie arrived to end the British reign at the top.
When Jack Sears drove a Galaxie 500 to victory in the 1963 BSCC round at Silverstone, it came as a shock to the established order. Protests and arguments ensued as American muscle destroyed the previously dominant Jags.
Special feature: The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever
Racing veterans Graham Hill and Sir Jack Brabham also tried their hand at driving these enormous beasts, which would struggle to slow thanks the insufficient brakes, and which were quickly upgraded before the year was out. But the point of these cars wasn't to be quick in the twisty stuff; it was the enormous about of power from the seven-litre engines and seemingly endless torque.
The Lotus Cortina also arrived in 1963 and defeated the Jaguars, but the Galaxie started V8 domination in British tin-tops that lasted until the mid-1970s.
Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner to look back at the impact the Galaxies made when they arrived on these shores.
He also tells us more about the recent Autosport track test when we were able to get a Jaguar Mk2, Ford Galaxie and Ford Lotus Cortina all on track at Silverstone for a special feature that appears in this week's magazine.
Alister McRae to rally iconic WRC Group A Subaru
The American muscle car that changed British touring car racing forever
