Ben Hunt: Horner's pre-Goodwood F1 test drive an uplift in Red Bull positivity

Even for someone who has experienced 381 starts in Formula 1, it is interesting how the nerves can still get to you. Christian Horner has been at all of Red Bull's races and overseen its 120 victories and 277 podiums. But until just under a week ago, he had never sampled one of the cars that had powered his drivers to victory.

So when the opportunity came up to drive Sebastian Vettel's RB8 at Goodwood's Festival of Speed, the very car the German won the 2012 F1 world championship in, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

However, there was only one problem. Horner had not driven an F1 car since 1993, when he'd tested a Lotus that is now part of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll's collection of cars at the Norfolk team's Hethel test track.

What followed was a last-minute opportunity for Horner to get a vital few laps in driving around Silverstone during a scheduled filming day - which proved to be an eye-opener.

"It was fun," he said speaking after the Silverstone run where Liam Lawson had driven the team's RB20 during the filming day. "It was the first time I've driven a Red Bull car and certainly the first time with a hand clutch and two pedals."

He joked: "I wanted to set a benchmark for Liam! Sebastian was due to drive one of the cars but he's on holiday with his family, and wasn't able to make Goodwood.

"I haven't driven a single-seater since 1998 [in Formula 3000], and a Formula 1 car since 1993, so I thought well, there was the opportunity on Thursday just to drive a car with a hand clutch, and a left foot brake.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"It was a great honour and privilege to drive one of these amazing cars, a championship winning car, so I was standing in for Sebastian."

Horner showed me some videos of him starting from the pitlane; a standing start from the garage could have proved too tricky on his first run. He was quizzed how he found it and added: "I was flat on the straight for about three seconds! It's mind-boggling how quick these cars are and just how much aero influence there is.

"The biggest thing that struck me is when I lifted off, it's like somebody's thrown an anchor out with the amount of aerodynamic braking. And particularly with a blown diffuser that there was on that car.

"It's like heavy braking in a road car and then when you hit the brakes and you're struggling to keep your chin out of your chest! So I enjoyed it so much, I missed the pitlane and I managed to squeeze in an extra extra lap!"

Horner's press conference had taken place on the Friday, the day after his first run in a Red Bull. He was in relaxed mood in the motorhome while his son played with a toy remote control Red Bull car. Horner was there to unveil the RB17 hypercar with the soon-to-depart Adrian Newey.

There was no sign of any bad feeling between the two as they ripped off the covers off the RB17. In fact, after a short speech they shared a hug. It was like old times.

Newey has now departed his old office in the team's HQ, which was adjacent to Horner's, as he prepares to see out his time working on RB17 and the Red Bull Advanced Technologies department.

It was the same too on the Sunday. Ahead of the special run up Goodwood's famous hill, there was plenty of positivity.

Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber, David Coulthard, Newey and Horner all arrived at different times during the morning and exchanged pleasantries. The majority had been enjoying a cocktail evening celebrating the team's anniversary the night before with current and former employees from the past 20 years.

Ricciardo was especially buoyant as he bounced around the motorhome and seemed genuinely happy to be there, fist-bumping everyone in the building. For someone who has faced countless questions about his future with Red Bull, he was certainly enjoying this moment and looked carefree.

Verstappen cut a more straight-forward vibe. He too was relaxed, enjoyed the run up the hill, waved to the fans before heading back to Southampton Airport and flying back to Monaco. Job done as he attended his first Festival Of Speed having watched it before online.

Even under-fire Perez was on good form. He put aside his poor fun of performances in F1 and drove the electric Ford SuperVan up the hill, which had the equivalent of 1,400bhp and managed not to generate any negative headlines.

Which brings us on to the main event and the Red Bull parade. Horner need not have worried about his inexperience in a F1 car, for he drove up the hill as planned in a wonderful procession that included Newey behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Valkyrie - a car he'd helped design with Red Bull, but also ironic given the rumours of him now joining Stroll's team...

It was a poignant show of solidarity to celebrate the achievements of Red Bull after what has been a tricky seven months. Differences put aside, it was impressive to witness a universal moment of positivity and a reminder of its success.

That could all bode well for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, which comes at a crucial time when Mercedes are just pulling back into contention.