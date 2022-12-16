Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The other new BMW and McLaren contenders to watch in 2023
GT News

Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will continue to race with top sportscar outfit WRT in 2023 following its switch to BMW and make his debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour enduro.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

The 43-year-old Italian will again contest the full season of GT World Challenge Europe across the Sprint and Endurance disciplines after completing his first full season of car racing in WRT-run Audis this year.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi, who managed a best finish of fifth alongside Frederic Vervisch and Nico Muller in the Endurance Cup this year, will again run the #46 on his BMW M4 GT3.

He will race in both series alongside BMW returnee Maxime Martin, following the 2016 Spa 24 Hours winner's five-year stint at Aston Martin, while two-time Daytona 24 Hours GTLM Class-winner Augusto Farfus will join the pairing for the Endurance Cup rounds and for Bathurst, which opens the Intercontinental GT Challenge series.

Rossi will tackle the Australian track for the first time on 4-5 February as part of a two-car effort with the 2018-winning squad, in WRT's first outing as an official BMW factory team nominated to score points towards the IGTC.

WRT is switching allegiance to BMW in 2023, competing with the BMW M4 GT3 across SRO's championships

WRT is switching allegiance to BMW in 2023, competing with the BMW M4 GT3 across SRO's championships

Photo by: WRT Team

That year’s winner Dries Vanthoor will share the sister car with regular co-driver Charles Weerts, ahead of the pair linking up once more to pursue a fourth consecutive GT World Challenge Sprint Cup title, while 2021 DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde will join them for Bathurst and the Endurance Cup rounds.

Read Also:

Rossi will have his first race outing with the BMW M4 in next month's Dubai 24 Hours round of Creventic's 24 Hour Series.

He will race in the 13-15 January event - also won by WRT in 2022 - alongside Martin, WRT LMP2 racer Sean Gelael, Briton Tim Whale and an as yet unconfirmed fifth driver. Defending event winner Vanthoor will again drive the sister entry.

"It’s a very busy and exciting period for us, as we advance in the new partnership with BMW and prepare for the 2023 season," said team boss Vincent Vosse.

"We are extremely happy to retain and welcome heavy names such as the ones you have read above.

"Our first race in Dubai is basically around the corner, shortly followed by our debut as BMW M Team WRT at Bathurst.

"We are terribly excited at what is ahead of us and can’t wait to be hitting the track!"

shares
comments
The other new BMW and McLaren contenders to watch in 2023
Previous article

The other new BMW and McLaren contenders to watch in 2023
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Friday favourite: The underrated Portuguese ace who became IMSA's king
IMSA

Friday favourite: The underrated Portuguese ace who became IMSA's king

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class
IMSA

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend Plus
MotoGP

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Rossi expects to continue in GT World Challenge Europe in 2023
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Rossi expects to continue in GT World Challenge Europe in 2023

The MotoGP tribute that does a disservice to a legend Italian GP
MotoGP

The MotoGP tribute that does a disservice to a legend

Latest news

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn

Formula 1’s dramatic popularity boom is the result of new owner Liberty Media having a unique mindset in its running of the series, reckons Ross Brawn.

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Guenther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes the team's 1-2 finish at Imola in April was "psychologically a big thing" in its fight against Ferrari for the championship.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  Plus

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

It’s taken over half a decade of development but now the Mercedes-AMG One is here – boasting 1048bhp from a Formula 1-based hybrid powertrain and smashing the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for a production car with Maro Engel at the wheel last month. ROBERT HOLMES wonders if it can now claim to be the ultimate hypercar...

GT
Nov 30, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.