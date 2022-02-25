Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP legend Rossi wows WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
GT News

Bathurst 12 Hour to be Pro-Am event in 2022, GT3 Pro class dropped

The Pro class has been dropped from the postponed 2022 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour enduro, with Pro-Am now forming the top class.

Bathurst 12 Hour to be Pro-Am event in 2022, GT3 Pro class dropped
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

Crews will need at least FIA bronze ranked driver in their line-up for the opening round of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge, which will be held on 15 May.

Supercars and SRO have made the change due to ongoing issues with both freight and borders, which have deterred some overseas competitors from making the trip down under.

“Barring situations outside of our control I was determined that Bathurst would return to the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli calendar in 2022, and this new class structure ensures it can do just that without diminishing the championship or event," said SRO boss Stephane Ratel.

“Factory teams and drivers usually make the headlines but the fact is amateurs and the Pro-Am class are the bedrock of global GT racing.

"There are also few, if any, races of Bathurst’s international stature where Pro-Am crews are the stars of the show. But that won’t be the case in May when some of the world’s best amateurs have a chance to win one of motorsport’s great endurance events.

"It feels like a genuine throwback to previous 12 Hours and GT racing generally of old."

Then change, which will put the focus back on local crews, was welcomed by GT World Challenge Australia category manager Ken Collier.

“It makes all the sense in the world that Australia’s biggest GT race is part of the GT World Challenge Australia Endurance Championship and we’ve been pleased to work with our partners at SRO and the Bathurst 12 Hour team to make it happen this year," he said.

All factory lineups such as the Mattia Drudi/Kelvin van der Linde/Markus Winkelhock combo in 2020 will be outlawed this year

All factory lineups such as the Mattia Drudi/Kelvin van der Linde/Markus Winkelhock combo in 2020 will be outlawed this year

Photo by: Audi

“It works for our competitors who will enjoy a hallmark event on the calendar and one of the most iconic GT races in the world, and it works for the Bathurst 12 Hour to work with GT World Challenge Australia to support and grow the sport here.

“We share a mutual partner in SRO who shares the passion for growing GT3 racing in this part of the world that we all do, and this is a move that will support that – not just this year but moving forward.

“We are looking forward to another Bathurst classic this May that will also serve as an exciting kick-off to the 2022 GT World Challenge Australia Endurance Championship.”

Triple Eight is the early favourite for the 12 Hour, having locked in a formidable line-up of its two Supercars stars Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney plus regular GT driver Prince Jefri Ibrahim for its Mercedes.

As well as the class change, Supercars and SRO has also confirmed that the race will return to its traditional early February date next year after this year's event was moved to May due to an Omicron outbreak.

The date for the 2023 event will be February 3-5.

“I’m also happy to see the race returning to its traditional early February date in 2023," added Ratel.

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is already confirmed to enter in a Triple Eight Mercedes

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is already confirmed to enter in a Triple Eight Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

"Our only other option this year would have been to cancel the event, which neither SRO nor Supercars were willing to do.

"Equally, staging it in May isn’t compatible with European programmes.

"We’ve found a smart solution for this year but are also looking forward to seeing Bathurst fully living up to its status as Australia’s International Enduro next season."

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP legend Rossi wows WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
Previous article

MotoGP legend Rossi wows WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw
Supercars

Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw

Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series eyeing "normal" 2023 season

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour to be Pro-Am event in 2022, GT3 Pro class dropped
GT GT

Bathurst 12 Hour to be Pro-Am event in 2022, GT3 Pro class dropped

MotoGP legend Rossi wows WRT in wet Magny-Cours test
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi wows WRT in wet Magny-Cours test

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT GT

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.