Subscribe
Previous / Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
GT News

"Perfect job" from Rossi secured first GTWCE podium - Martin

Valentino Rossi “did the perfect job” on the way to his first GT World Challenge Europe podium at Brands Hatch on Sunday, according to WRT BMW team-mate Maxime Martin.

Gary Watkins
By:
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Martin hailed the seven-time MotoGP champion’s performance after he took the chequered flag aboard their BMW M4 GT3 in the runner-up spot in the second of the two one-hour races on the opening weekend of the GTWCE Sprint Cup.

“The whole stint he was competitive and he didn’t do any mistakes,” said the Belgian of Rossi.

“He did the perfect job. It was really intense; we were like, [saying], keep it calm, bring it back.”

WRT team boss Vincent Vosse insisted that he wasn't surprised with what Rossi achieved on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say that I was impressed, because I knew he could do it,” Vosse told Autosport.

“Valle did a great job, but he’d already proved to us what he was capable of.”

Rossi had to sustain pressure from fellow WRT driver Charles Weerts for much of the final phase of race two at Brands.

WRT got the car in which Martin had run third to the pitstops up to second behind the Attempto-run Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 driven by Mattia Druidi at the turnaround when Rossi took over.

He was unable to keep pace with Drudi who went on to win the race together with Ricardo Feller, but was initially able to edge away from Weerts as the Belgian came under pressure from Benjamin Goethe’s McLaren 720S GT3 EVO.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Weerts then put some distance on Goethe, who shared the Garage 59 entry with Nicolai Kjaergaard, and came back at Rossi in the final laps, finishing just nine tenths in arrears.

Martin suggested that he and Rossi and their partner in the GTWCE Endurance Cup rounds, Augusto Farfus, can go on to achieve more podiums this year.

“On the pace we have now and our pitstops — because the team is really good in the pits - I think we can have some good results,” he said.

Asked if he believes victories are possible, Martin replied: “When you see here we weren’t that far from being able to win, I think everything is possible.”

Rossi said: “I am so happy about this second position and first podium!

“We got close some times last year and at Monza [in the 2023 Endurance Cup season-opener earlier in April], and finally, it came.

“We all did a good job, the team, myself and Maxime, who put a mega lap time in qualifying.

“The pitstops were perfect, and the result is this podium.”

The pair had earlier finished 14th in race one.

shares
comments

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

GT

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Ranking the top 10 Le Mans races of all time

Ranking the top 10 Le Mans races of all time

Le Mans

Ranking the top 10 Le Mans races of all time Ranking the top 10 Le Mans races of all time

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Maxime Martin More
Maxime Martin
Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

GT

Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint Maxime Martin returns to BMW in 2023 after Aston Martin stint

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

GT

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Maxime Martin to leave Aston Martin

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again Why Aston Martin is ready to win Le Mans again

Team WRT More
Team WRT
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

F1 Formula 1

FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

EXTE Extreme E
Scotland X-Prix

Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

Plus
Plus
GT
GP Racing

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Plus
Plus
GT
Kevin Turner

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Plus
Plus
GT
Ben Anderson

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe