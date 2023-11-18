Subscribe
GT FIA GT World Cup: Macau
Race report

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello wins crash-delayed qualifying race

Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello won Saturday's qualifying race for the FIA GT World Cup on the streets of Macau, which was interrupted by a red flag following a major crash.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated

Defending World Cup winner Marciello led the 12-lap race throughout in his Team Landgraf Mercedes-AMG GT3, staving off a stern challenge from brand stablemate Maro Engel.

Edoardo Mortara completed the podium in his Audi R8 LMS GT3, having been passed by Engel on the run down to Lisboa at the start of the race.

Poleman Marciello managed to maintain his advantage on the opening lap, but the safety car was soon deployed when Porsche pair Thomas Preining and Matteo Cairoli both came to a halt at San Francisco.

The race resumed on lap five with Marciello leading Engel, Mortara and Daniel Juncadella, who tried to challenge Mortara heading down to Lisboa in a bid to make it a Mercedes 1-2-3.

But the move backfired and Juncadella was squeezed into the wall, and although he managed to continue he slipped to ninth place.

Out front, Marciello had stretched out a slender advantage of seven tenths of a second when Audi driver Adderly Fong suffered a huge crash at Mandarin on lap eight, bringing out the safety car a second time.

The race was then suspended while marshals repaired the barrier, with action only resuming 23 minutes later for a two-lap shootout.

Marciello managed to fend off Engel for the crucial run to Lisboa at the restart, and pulled away to the tune of 1.172s to claim victory and give himself pole for Sunday's main event.

Mortara held on to third ahead of Augusto Farfus in the best of the BMW M4 GT3s.

Sheldon van der Linde made it two BMW drivers in the top five when he passed the Ferrari 296 GT3 of Daniel Serra approaching Lisboa at the final restart, which was the only change of position in the top 10 after the red flag.

Behind Serra, Laurens Vanthoor was a low-key seventh for Porsche, having slipped from fourth on the grid after being nudged out wide at Lisboa on the initial start.

Christopher Haase (Audi), Juncadella and Earl Bamber (Porsche) rounded out the top 10.

Results to follow

shares
comments
Previous article Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Yamamoto released from hospital two months on from Super GT crash

Yamamoto released from hospital two months on from Super GT crash

Super GT

Yamamoto released from hospital two months on from Super GT crash Yamamoto released from hospital two months on from Super GT crash

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

Super Formula

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024 Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More
Raffaele Marciello
Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT race

Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT race

GT

Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT race Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT race

Mercedes enters four factory drivers for FIA GT World Cup return in Macau

Mercedes enters four factory drivers for FIA GT World Cup return in Macau

GT

Mercedes enters four factory drivers for FIA GT World Cup return in Macau Mercedes enters four factory drivers for FIA GT World Cup return in Macau

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Plus
Plus
GT

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Plus
Plus
GT

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

Plus
Plus
GT

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe