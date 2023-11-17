Subscribe
GT FIA GT World Cup: Macau
Qualifying report

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole

Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello snatched pole position for the qualifying race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau with a new lap record in Friday afternoon's qualifying session.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated

Marciello, who will leave the marque after this weekend ahead of an anticipated move to BMW, left it until the very end of the 30-minute session to set the fastest time, a 2m14.542s, in his Team Landgraf Mercedes-AMG GT3.

That was more than a second underneath the existing lap record, set by the Italian/Swiss driver in qualifying for the previous edition of the GT World Cup in 2019.

"The car felt amazing," commented Marciello. "The track was very fast, and already from practice, I could feel the track was really quick compared to previous years.

"This year is pretty cold, so the track is faster, but the record doesn't really matter."

Edoardo Mortara had looked on course for pole in the closing minutes as he became the first driver to clear the 2m15s barrier, setting a 2m14.758s with a little over five minutes left on the clock.

But the Team Absolute Audi driver had to be content with second, 0.216s off the pace.

"Congrats to him [Marciello]," said seven-time Macau winner Mortara. "I was pretty happy with my lap, I pretty much nailed it when I had peak grip of the tyres. There was nothing more I believe I could have done, but we missed a little bit.

Edoardo Mortara, Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2

Photo by: Macau GP

Edoardo Mortara, Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2

"It's a little bit frustrating but we have to accept it. I have the impression we timed our lap wrong because we went a bit early."

Maro Engel made it two Mercedes drivers in the top three in his Craft-Bamboo Racing-run car, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in the best of the seven Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

Sheldon van der Linde was the top BMW representative in fifth place, ahead of Dani Juncadella (Mercedes), Daniel Serra (Ferrari) and Augusto Farfus (BMW).

Completing a top 10 split by just over a second were Earl Bamber (Porsche) and Christopher Haase (Audi).

Kevin Estre caused the one and only red flag of the session when he crashed his HubAuto Racing Porsche at Lisboa.

That left the French driver facing the prospect of starting Saturday's 12-lap qualifying race from down in 13th on the grid.

Macau GP - GT World Cup qualifying results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
48 R.Marciello Mercedes 2'14.542   12
40 Edoardo Mortara Audi 2'14.758 0.216 12
77 Maro Engel Mercedes 2'14.908 0.366 12
99 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 2'15.045 0.503 12
32 S.van der Linde BMW 2'15.216 0.674 12
91 D.Juncadella Mercedes 2'15.232 0.690 11
51 Daniel Serra Ferrari 2'15.254 0.712 10
11 Augusto Farfus BMW 2'15.435 0.893 12
22 Earl Bamber Porsche 2'15.491 0.949 12
10  41 C.Haase Audi 2'15.593 1.051 13
11  120 Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'15.637 1.095 12
12  15 A.Picariello Porsche 2'15.729 1.187 12
13  27 Kévin Estre Porsche 2'15.743 1.201 4
14  28 Thomas Preining Porsche 2'16.016 1.474 12
15  33 Hong Li Ye Porsche 2'16.323 1.781 10
16  50 Adderly Fong Audi 2'16.433 1.891 13
17  2 Jules Gounon Mercedes 2'16.632 2.090 12
18  13 Cong Fu Cheng Audi 2'16.820 2.278 13
19  52 Weian Chen Ferrari 2'16.889 2.347 11
20  70 Marchy Lee Mercedes 2'20.623 6.081 12
shares
comments
Previous article Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT race
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

Super Formula

Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024 Kvyat ‘open to any chance’ to join Super Formula in 2024

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

General
Gran Turismo film

How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill How Macau's long awaited return is shaping up to thrill

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home Vegas GP fans offered F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2 F1 explains why spectators were ejected from Las Vegas track before FP2

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Plus
Plus
GT

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

Plus
Plus
GT

The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar  The F1 technology behind Mercedes’ Nordschleife record hypercar 

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe