GT News

Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer

Lamborghini has unveiled the latest evolution of its Huracan GT3 racer ahead of its release to customers for next season.

Gary Watkins
By:
Lamborghini unveils new Huracan GT3 racer

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 follows the 2019 evolution of a car that started racing back in 2016 and will come on stream one year after the sister Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II introduced this season.

The EVO2 developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse at company headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese incorporates a new aerodynamic concept, which is based on the styling of the Huracan STO developed out of the Super Trofeo one-make racer and billed as the ultimate road-car version of the Huracan.

Lamborghini’s new GT3 racer is also distinguished from its predecessor by roof-mounted snorkel, which replaces the previous car’s engine air intakes on the sides.

The new arrangement improves response from the car’s normally-aspirated V10 powerplant together with the introduction of a new electronically-controlled throttle system.

A new splitter, diffuser, underbody and rear wing have resulted in an increase in downforce on the previous-generation Huracan racer.

A revised braking system, including new calipers, has been introduced to make the car easier to control in low-grip conditions, especially for amateur drivers.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

The rollcage had been redesigned and new carbon-Kevlar side intrusion panels introduced to meet the new 2022 GT3 regulations, with which the car is fully compliant.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse boss Giorgio Sanna said: “The new Huracan GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car: it’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company.

“It inherits two difficult tasks: to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracan GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracan racing cars since 2015.”

Deliveries of the Huracan EVO2 will begin the second half of the this year ahead of the car’s scheduled debut in next year’s Daytona 24 Hours, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Lamborghini did not publish a price for the car on its launch.

Gary Watkins
