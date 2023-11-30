GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

The GT Winter Series (GTWS) presents itself as the highlight of the 2024 racing year by Gedlich Racing - at least as far as the vehicles are concerned. Only racing cars from the GTX, GT3, Porsche Cup, Ferrari Challenge and Lamborghini Supertrofeo categories are permitted.

"With a field full of cars made primarily for amateur drivers, the GTWS will be a real treat for the eyes and ears," says Markus Gedlich, CEO of Gedlich Racing.

The following well-known teams are currently registered for the 2024 GTWS season:

- PTT Racing - 3 cars (Porsche 992 GT3 Cup)

- Olimp Racing - 2 cars (Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo and Ferrari 296 GT3)

- CV Performance - 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

- Die Biermacher Racing - 1 car (Ferrari 488 GT3)

- Laptime Performance - 1 car (Porsche 992 Cup)

- MS Racing - 1 car (Porsche 992 Cup)

- Pellin Racing - 1 car (Ferrari 488 GT3)

- Schnitzelalm Racing - 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

- Van der Horst Motorsport - 1 car (Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo)

The 2024 GTWS race calendar includes a total of six circuits in Portugal and Spain, all of which are licensed with Grade 1 by the FIA. MotorLand Aragon celebrates a return after a two-year break.

Robin Selbach from Gedlich Racing describes MotorLand Aragon as "one of the best circuits in Europe, super-modern and with optimum safety. Everything is just right here. That's why we have included it in the 2024 calendar, and because of many customer requests".

However, the calendar offers more than just pure racing. In the run-up to each race weekend, there are two test days reserved for Winter Series participants. Gedlich Racing also offers 13 so-called Race Test Days on the same tracks. This offer is ideal as additional preparation time for the races, but also for all those who are not taking part in the Winter Series.

Common to all test days is a strictly limited number of vehicles for optimum test conditions. In addition, only racing cars in the GT4 category or higher are authorised to start. Gedlich Racing offers a separate "Endless Summer" calendar for road sports cars and trackday drivers.

All races of the GT Winter Series 2024 will be broadcast via livestream.

If you have any questions or feedback, please contact Robin Selbach (robin@gedlich-racing.com) or race coordinator Stefan Lehner (stefan@gedlich-racing.com) at any time.

2024 GT Winter Series race calendar:

13-14 January: Estoril (Portugal)

20-21 January: Portimao (Portugal)

10-11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17-18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02-03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09-10 March: Barcelona (Spain)