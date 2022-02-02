Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season
GT News

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

Spa 24 Hours winner Jules Gounon will make his British GT debut this year when he lines up with two-time GT3 Pro-Am champion Ian Loggie at RAM Racing.

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season

The son of former Minardi and Simtek Formula 1 driver Jean-Marc, Mercedes-AMG factory driver Gounon will replace Yelmer Buurman in the team's Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Gounon rose to prominence in 2017 when he notched victory at the Spa 24 Hours with Audi and claimed the ADAC GT Masters title the same year in a Callaway Corvette.

He became a Bentley factory driver for 2018, winning the Bathurst 12 Hours with the marque in 2020, before joining Mercedes in 2021 and finishing second in that year's GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Akka ASP.

Gounon and Loggie become the ninth GT3 car crew announced for the 2022 championship, with returning father-and-son pairing Richard and Sam Neary aboard Team ABBA Racing's Mercedes joined by teams fielding Lamborghini (four), McLaren (one), Porsche (one) and Bentley (one).

PLUS: The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The Frenchman will however have to miss two British GT races due to clashing commitments with Mercedes, so Loggie - who narrowly missed out on the outright GT3 title with Yelmer Buurman in 2021 - will have an as yet unconfirmed stand-in team-mate for the Snetterton and first Donington rounds.

Gounon, whose only experience on UK circuits is at Silverstone and Brands Hatch, said he was relishing the new challenge.

"I love Pro-Am racing, I haven’t done a proper Pro-Am series since 2017 and it’s a totally different atmosphere to the Pro-only stuff," said the 27-year-old, who contested last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours with Mercedes and will also enter this weekend's Kyalami 9 Hours.

"I know that with Ian I have one of the best amateurs on the grid to work with.

"It’s a shame there are clashing events that will spoil my own championship chances, but my entire goal is to help Ian and RAM win the British GT title this year.”

#6 RAM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo: Yelmer Buurman, Ian Loggie

#6 RAM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo: Yelmer Buurman, Ian Loggie

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Loggie said: "I’m really looking forward to partnering with Jules this year. In the GT3 world he’s one of the best around and is well known for both his speed and commitment to winning.

"RAM Racing is a very experienced team that has such a dedication to turning out a faultless piece of machinery. This year I believe we have ‘the magic sauce’ ingredients to become overall British GT champions.”

RAM will return to fielding two full-time cars this season, having run a second car only on a part-time basis last year - Tom Onslow-Cole and Macanese Kevin Tse winning in a cameo appearance at Oulton Park.

Team boss Dan Shufflebottom said its second pairing "isn’t far off" being revealed.

shares
comments

Related video

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season
Previous article

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season
Load comments
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault
WEC

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault

BMW has "a long to do list" after tough IMSA debut for new M4 GT3 Daytona 24
IMSA

BMW has "a long to do list" after tough IMSA debut for new M4 GT3

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus
National

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Latest news

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season
GT GT

Factory Mercedes ace Gounon joins RAM for 2022 British GT season

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

Ford unveils Mustang GT3 plans for 2024 IMSA season

Nurburgring expert Pittard becomes Aston Martin factory GT racer
GT GT

Nurburgring expert Pittard becomes Aston Martin factory GT racer

Friday favourite: The sonorous BMW that launched a GT racing star
GT GT

Friday favourite: The sonorous BMW that launched a GT racing star

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.