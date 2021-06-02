Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports Next / The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat
GT / Rossi Misano testing News

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

By:

BMW has announced that its next generation M4 GT3 challenger will make its race debut in the fourth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series in June.

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

The replacement to the M6 model was revealed in its full M Motorsport livery ahead of this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hour race at the famed Nordschleife venue, where several BMW-supported teams are in attendance.

BMW said the M4 will continue to undergo more test and race outings for the rest of the year before the car is delivered to customers for its first full season programme in 2022.

The German marque had previously hinted that it could race the M4 in pre-homologation form in the DTM this year, although this is yet to be finalised.

“The development work on the BMW M4 GT3 is now on the finishing straight, and the 24-hour race at the Nurburgring is the perfect stage on which to present the car in its BMW M Motorsport design and thus to herald the final phase leading up to the first race outings,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH.

“The new BMW M4 Competition provides the perfect basis for the BMW M4 GT3, whose engine was designed from the outset for use at the racetrack.

“This underlines how road car and race car development always go hand in hand at BMW M GmbH. The new car offers state-of-the-art technology, thanks to our technology partners.

“They are among the best in their respective fields, and we are delighted to have them supporting us on the development of the BMW M4 GT3 with their specific know-how and areas of expertise. That is the perfect basis for a successful new race car.”

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
1/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
2/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
3/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
4/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
5/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
6/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
7/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
8/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
9/10

Photo by: BMW

BMW M4 GT3

BMW M4 GT3
10/10

Photo by: BMW

The work on the M4 GT3 began in 2019 and the car was first rolled out in June last year with factory driver Augusto Farfus behind the wheel.

Testing for the M4 has picked up pace this year, with Monteblanco, Almeria and Nurburgring-Nordschleife all being used as testing venues to prepare for the car’s race debut in June.

BMW says that it has made the biggest improvements over the M6 in the areas of driveability, cost efficiency and operation, stressing that the M4 is more comfortable to drive for amateurs while also being easier on tyres.

The BMW M4 GT3 will be made available to customers at a net price of 415,000 euros, fractionally less than the outgoing model based on the out-of-production 6 Series road car range.

M4 is the third in a line of factory-developed BMW GT3 cars after the Z4 and the M6, which were launched in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports

Previous article

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports

Next article

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Event Rossi Misano testing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

2h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
5
Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

1h
Latest news
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
FE

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

5h
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

Jun 3, 2021
BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
GT

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

Jun 2, 2021
McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports
GT

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports

Jun 1, 2021
Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry
GT

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry

Jun 1, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears Monza
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism
DTM

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021
Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65 Plus

Why a lost F1 hope is still in demand aged 65

There's a saying among retired folk that life begins at 60, but endurance specialist Alain Ferte has never used the 'R' word. Some 40 years since his crowning glory in F3, he's still a driver in demand and gunning for more 24-hour racing success this weekend

GT
Jan 15, 2021

Trending Today

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: ‘I’d keep my mouth shut’ if I were Mercedes over flexi-wings

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "finally understands" Red Bull F1 car after best Friday of season

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 marshals: Who are they, what they do & do they get paid?

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins’ Catalunya MotoGP absence “hurts” - Mir

Latest news

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
Formula E Formula E

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June
GT GT

BMW's M4 GT3 car to make Nurburgring debut in June

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports
GT GT

McLaren F1 team boss Brown to race GT4 car for United Autosports

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.