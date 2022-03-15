Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch
GT News

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock is in frame for a surprise switch to the Italian GT series following his departure from the DTM.

By:
BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

According to paddock rumours, Glock is expected to compete for touring car legend Roberto Ravaglia's Ceccato team in the eight-round Italian GT series, driving the new BMW M4 GT3.

Glock already knows Ravaglia's team well, having competed for its predecessor ROAL Motorsport at the Spa 24 Hours in 2015 with Spengler and Alex Zanardi.

Glock's expected move to Italy's national GT series follows his worst season to date in the DTM in which he struggled to adapt to the series' new GT3 cars, scoring a fraction of the points of Rowe Racing teammate Sheldon van der Linde and ending up a distant 17th in the standings.

The German driver had been racing for BMW in the DTM since 2013, and scored five race wins and 15 podiums during his nine-year stint in the series, clinching his best result of fifth in the championship in the last year of Class One regulations in 2020.

When it became clear that Glock won't continue in the DTM for a 10th season despite being retained in BMW's books as a factory driver, he was initially linked with a move to GT World Challenge Europe with the Boutsen-Ginion.

However, the outfit caused a stir in the paddock last week when it rocked up to the pre-season test at Paul Ricard with an Audi R8 LMS GT3, having raced BMW machinery for the past seven years - ending any chances of Glock securing a berth in GTWCE.

Spengler facing uncertain future

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Bruno Spengler

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Bruno Spengler

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Bruno Spengler, 2012 DTM champion, had initially been aiming for a return to the series in 2021 after spending the last few years primarily racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship on the other side of the Atlantic, telling Autosport last year that he would "do everything" to secure a comeback.

However, like Glock, Spengler wasn't named in BMW's works-supported DTM assault for this year, even as Walkenhorst Motorsport expanded to a second entry and Schubert Motorsport joined the series to replace Glock's former team Rowe Racing.

It is believed that BMW was initially planning on putting Spengler in the same Boutsen-Ginion car that Glock had been targeting for 2022, before the outfit made an unexpected switch to the Audi fold, leaving both drivers without a seat.

With Schubert also announcing its line-up for ADAC GT Masters and the RLL-run BMW team downscaling to a single BMW M4 GT3 in IMSA's GTD Pro division after the second round at Sebring, it's unlikely Spengler will have a full racing programme in 2022.

BMW has yet to unveil its plans for Intercontinental GT Challenge, leaving one possible option for Spengler, who remains on the marque's books as a factory driver.

One possible alternative could be a test role for BMW's under-development LMDh car, which will make its IMSA debut next year in the new GTP class along with other cars built to the same regulation and WEC's LMH rules.

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch
Previous article

MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch
Load comments
More
Sven Haidinger
Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
DTM

Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

Latest news

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi "one of the guys" at WRT ahead of GT switch

Caroline in British GT return, steps up to GT3 with RAM Mercedes
GT GT

Caroline in British GT return, steps up to GT3 with RAM Mercedes

Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE outing with WRT
GT GT

Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE outing with WRT

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

It has won most of the big prizes in endurance racing across its six years in service, but the BMW M6 GT3's key weaknesses meant only a devoted few teams persisted with running it. As it prepares to bow out at season's end, the teams and drivers involved in its story share the secrets of an unpopular winner

GT
Oct 7, 2021
The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever Plus

The unwanted GT car that changed sportscar racing forever

Had FIA GT boss Stephane Ratel had his way, the Maserati MC12 would never have been allowed to set foot in his series. It duly proved the class of the field that most had expected, but the Balance of Performance that its superiority spawned would keep GT1 battles tight and bring long-term benefits that sportscar racing enjoys today

GT
Sep 21, 2021
Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage Plus

Why Britain's greatest sportscar was eclipsed on the world stage

The E-Type may be the most famous of all road-going Jaguars, but that didn't always translate into success on the track. After winning on its competition debut in 1961, motorsport success seemed an inevitability, but things didn’t turn out to be quite that straightforward

GT
Aug 6, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.