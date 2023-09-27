Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

F1 Arcade will open their new venue in Birmingham in November and they are looking for a technician to become their technical expert, managing and providing support for their bespoke F1 simulators.

The role will suit someone able to troubleshoot and use tools such as Jira, Datto and Spiceworks. You should be familiar with racing simulator hardware, and you should know your way around rFactor 2.

Starting in 2024, this Industrial Placement will suit candidates enrolled in an undergraduate or master’s with at least one year of study remaining after the placement.

You should have a keen interest in race engineering, race operations, race strategy, tyre performance and performance analysis. It will benefit your application if you have had some exposure to software and code such as Python, C#, C++, VBA and MATLAB.

Working in this role, you will travel the world attending F1 races to deliver world class events, experiences, and hospitality operations for the Paddock Club and other F1 hospitality experiences.

Tasks will include the planning and execution of experiential activities, managing administrational jobs and producing PowerPoint presentations to give feedback to partners, contractors, suppliers and promoters.

Sitting within the sales team, this job includes conducting research to identify potential sponsors by analysing their marketing objectives and creating engaging sales decks to showcase offerings and benefits of sponsorship packages.

To be successful in this role you must have a relevant degree and experience in business development or sales. You should also be proficient in the use of CRM systems and Microsoft Office.

Join the small yet growing Lola team working towards The Revival of a Legend.

Using 3D CAD layouts and 2D connectivity drawings, you will work on the design of wiring harnesses and electrical components, in addition to carrying out electrical component and system testing using Test Bench, HiL, DiL and Track test activities. This role closes for applications on 8 October.