Grand Prix Trust launches £100,000 next generation engineering bursary

The Grand Prix Trust has announced a new annual £100,000 bursary to help disadvantaged students enter the British motorsport industry.

Martin Brundle, Chairman of Grand Prix Trust

The latest initiative from the Grand Prix Trust has been launched in conjunction with the Silverstone-based National College for Motorsport and Silverstone University Technical College.

Led on behalf of the GPT by Formula 1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds, the fund will offer college students from a variety of different backgrounds a range of assistance as it aims to create ‘work-ready individuals primed to fill the motorsport jobs of the future’.

“We are very pleased to be able to help college students who have the desire and motivation to be part of our exciting industry, but for whatever reason of circumstances find themselves unable to do so,” said chairman of the GPT Trustees and Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle.

“Motorsport is crying out for young talent, and this perfectly closes the circle of what the Grand Prix Trust offers.”

Despite recent efforts in the motorsport industry to increase diversity, motorsport remains an environment that is predominantly dominated by white males.

An ambition of this initiative is to break down barriers that hinder people from entering the field, with one clear roadblock being the financial aspect of training.

“We would like to thank the Grand Prix Trust and its Trustees for their generosity in providing this bursary for our students,” said Silverstone University Technical College principal, John McAfee.

“This is hugely exciting news that will offer aspiring students the very best opportunities, and which will be fundamental in helping them realise their career goals. We look forward to strengthening the partnership in the future.”

The National College for Motorsport, Silverstone University Technical College and GPT will work in conjunction to identify the talented individuals who will receive assistance from the programme, with details of qualifying criteria and how to apply to be announced shortly.

National College for Motorsport principal, Robin Webber-Jones, added: “This scheme provides a ground-breaking way of supporting young people to significantly advance their careers in the motorsport industry and we are very excited to see what recipients will go on to achieve.”

The Grand Prix Trust was established in the 1980s by three-time F1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart, in order to support those that have worked in the sport for two or more years. This assistance comes in many forms, ranging from social interaction events to, where appropriate, offering financial support.

Brundle took over from Stewart in 2016 and the Trust has since made headlines with Zak Brown getting a tattoo as part of the Industry Leaders’ Challenge, while Red Bull team principal Christian Horner memorably bid £3,000 for a tour of the Mercedes factory in 2022.

