Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Aston Martin F1 Team has Engineering Student Placement opportunities available.

You will work on live engineering projects that make a direct impact on car performance in one of the following areas; Aerodynamics Design, Aero R&D Design, Composite Design, Garage Equipment Design, Mechanical Design, AMPT (Aston Martin Performance Technologies) Composite Design, Power Unit Installation, Test & Development or Electronics.

Candidates will be studying a relevant engineering degree.

The Mercedes F1 Team is recruiting a Car Build Industrial Placement.

During this year-long placement from June 2027 to July 2028 your responsibilities will include the design of components such as special tooling and parts packaging and service and calibration of department equipment.

You will have a strong academic background in a Mechanical/Aero/Motorsports engineering discipline.

The Cadillac F1 Team has an opening for an ADM (Advanced Digital Manufacturing) Apprentice.

You will get the opportunity to learn to operate and maintain industrial 3D printers used to create precision wind tunnel components and prepare and process CAD files for additive manufacture.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of 5 GCSEs (grade 4/C or above) including Maths, English and a science subject.

Applications close Friday 18 September 2026.

Join Formula One as a Technical Coordinator.

An aspect of your role includes coordinating telemetry support requirements for private tests, taking ownership of planning, preparation, execution and post-event follow-up activities and act as the primary point of contact for teams during the planning stages of private test support.

You will have experience managing administrative activities and coordinating activities involving multiple stakeholders, deadlines or competing priorities.

BC Fabrications is looking for a TIG Welder/Fabricator.

You will be TIG welding and fabricating high-quality exhaust systems in thin-gauge Inconel, stainless steel and titanium, this will be across historic and current motorsport projects.

The ideal candidate will have proven experience in exhaust fabrication and TIG welding.