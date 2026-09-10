Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
Photo by: Uncredited
1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Engineering Student Placement Opportunities - Silverstone
The Aston Martin F1 Team has Engineering Student Placement opportunities available.
You will work on live engineering projects that make a direct impact on car performance in one of the following areas; Aerodynamics Design, Aero R&D Design, Composite Design, Garage Equipment Design, Mechanical Design, AMPT (Aston Martin Performance Technologies) Composite Design, Power Unit Installation, Test & Development or Electronics.
Candidates will be studying a relevant engineering degree.
2. Mercedes F1 Team - Car Build Industrial Placement - Brackley
The Mercedes F1 Team is recruiting a Car Build Industrial Placement.
During this year-long placement from June 2027 to July 2028 your responsibilities will include the design of components such as special tooling and parts packaging and service and calibration of department equipment.
You will have a strong academic background in a Mechanical/Aero/Motorsports engineering discipline.
3. Cadillac F1 Team - ADM (Advanced Digital Manufacturing) Apprenticeship - Silverstone
The Cadillac F1 Team has an opening for an ADM (Advanced Digital Manufacturing) Apprentice.
You will get the opportunity to learn to operate and maintain industrial 3D printers used to create precision wind tunnel components and prepare and process CAD files for additive manufacture.
Successful candidates will have a minimum of 5 GCSEs (grade 4/C or above) including Maths, English and a science subject.
Applications close Friday 18 September 2026.
4. Formula One - Technical Coordinator - Biggin Hill
Join Formula One as a Technical Coordinator.
An aspect of your role includes coordinating telemetry support requirements for private tests, taking ownership of planning, preparation, execution and post-event follow-up activities and act as the primary point of contact for teams during the planning stages of private test support.
You will have experience managing administrative activities and coordinating activities involving multiple stakeholders, deadlines or competing priorities.
5. BC Fabrications - TIG Welder/Fabricator – Motorsport & Precision Fabrication - Launton
BC Fabrications is looking for a TIG Welder/Fabricator.
You will be TIG welding and fabricating high-quality exhaust systems in thin-gauge Inconel, stainless steel and titanium, this will be across historic and current motorsport projects.
The ideal candidate will have proven experience in exhaust fabrication and TIG welding.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Could Rally Chile offer Fourmaux the best chance at elusive WRC win?
McLaren drops H-wing concept for F1 Spanish GP
Audi commits to appeal against Tsunoda's Italian GP result
Why new Madrid F1 circuit will be a "challenging" test of cars and engines
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments