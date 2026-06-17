Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Red Bull Racing is recruiting a Garage Technician with an HGV License as part of their Heritage Team.

You will attend Test Events and Running Showcar Events where you will support the build, preparation, maintenance and presentation of heritage vehicles and garage equipment as well as assisting with event set-up, pack down and on-site operational support.

Successful candidates will have experience in a similar role within F1, F2, F3, Touring Cars, Grand Touring, WEC or other professional motorsport.

Join Formula One as an Audio Engineer.

This role requires you to deliver high-quality audio and communication systems under the pressures of a live broadcast environment and install, commission, maintain and operate audio and talkback equipment at the Media & Technical Centre and race events.

You will have a background in broadcast audio environments with a strong understanding of broadcast audio systems and signal flow.

The Toyota Racing WEC team has a Master Thesis Opportunity in Computer Vision for Motorsport Video Analysis.

You will be focusing on transforming the large volumes of video data that are generated from multiple cameras and perspectives into structured and actionable insights by improving current computer vision models.

Candidates will be a Master’s student in Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, Mathematics, Physics or a related field.

The Cadillac F1 Team is looking for a Commercial Intelligence Coordinator.

Aspects of this role include coordinating and supporting commercial activities, project and initiatives across the Business Intelligence and Partnerships functions and maintaining accurate records, reports, trackers and operational documentation to support Commercial team activities.

You will have a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Sports Management, Communications or a related field.

Applications close 26 June 2026.

The Haas F1 Team has a vacancy for a Simulator Development Engineer.

You will be responsible for setting up and running simulator sessions for race drivers, test drivers and performance systems engineers as well as monitoring real-time data and ensuring accurate simulation of vehicle dynamics and track conditions.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a DIL simulator hardware/software environment in a development capacity within a motorsport, high-level automotive or aerospace environment.