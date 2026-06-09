Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
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1. Alpine F1 Team - Van Driver - Enstone
The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a Van Driver on an initial fixed term contract until 23 December 2026.
You will be delivering and collecting materials, components and finished parts, loading and unloading vehicles accurately and safely and ensuring all transport activities are completed efficiently and on schedule.
Candidates must have a full UK driving licence.
2. Team Penske - Archives Assistant - Mooresville
Team Penske has a vacancy for an Archives Assistant.
This role includes processing collection materials through physical arrangement (sorting, boxing, labelling and organising) as well as creating detailed descriptions for database entry for photograph artefacts.
You will have a strong interest in cataloguing and preserving historic documents and artefacts.
3. Radical Motorsport - Senior Design Engineer - Peterborough
Join Radical Motorsport as a Senior Design Engineer.
You will be part of concept of design through to detailing of all areas of race vehicles including suspension, chassis, bodywork, cooling, aerodynamics, drivetrain installation and tooling design.
Successful candidates will have trackable work experience as a design engineer in a relevant environment and be proficient at creating 3D CAD models & 2D technical drawings.
4. Competition Classics - Classic Car Mechanic & Restorer - Uckfield
Competition Classics is recruiting a Classic Car Mechanic and Restorer.
Aspects of this role are vehicle strip-down and rebuilds, vehicle servicing, fault finding and mechanical repairs, suspension, braking and fuel system refurbishment and engine and driveline removal/refitting.
You will have a minimum of five years’ experience within the restoration or specialist automotive industry with experience as a classic car mechanic or vehicle restorer.
5. Jaguar TCS Racing - Team Coordinator - Kidlington
Jaguar TCS Racing has an opening for a Team Coordinator.
You will be defining and publishing all team and driver travel logistics, including flights, hotels, transports, and visas whilst tracking expenditure as well as carrying out test facility and support-service booking for all testing activities, from catering and dry ice arrangements to booking track tests, rig tests and FIA visits.
The ideal candidate will have a good working knowledge of booking flights using a global distribution system.
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