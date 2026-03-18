Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
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1. Formula 1 - Junior Digital Designer - Biggin Hill
Formula 1 have an opportunity for a Junior Digital Designer.
You will be contributing to the UI and visual quality of Formula 1’s key fan products including F1.com, F1 TV and the F1 App. This will include creating and maintaining high-quality UI designs across F1’s web and mobile platforms and supporting lightweight user research activities.
Candidates will have proven professional experience in a creative or digital environment.
2. Grove Racing - Supercars Race Mechanic - Melbourne
Grove Racing are recruiting a Supercars Race Mechanic.
This role involves both workshop preparation and race event execution where you will support the No.1 Mechanic, engineers and wider race team in preparing and maintaining the race car to the highest standards across the Supercars Championship season.
You will have experience as a race mechanic or high-level motorsport technician, with experience in Supercars, Super2, GT, Carrera Cup or similar categories preferred.
3. Williams F1 Team - STEM Teaching Assistant - Grove
Join the Williams F1 Team as a STEM Teaching Assistant.
You will be support and/or leading STEM workshops delivering interactive and engaging sessions for visiting students and preparing, organising, setting up, maintaining and restocking resources require for STEM workshops and experiences.
Successful candidates will have a Bachelor’s degree in a STEM subject or education and experience working with children or young people in an educational setting.
4. McLaren Racing - Team & Travel Coordinator, McLaren Endurance Racing - Woking
McLaren Racing have a vacancy for a Team and Travel Coordinator in their Endurance Racing team.
One aspect of this role is to maintain accurate attendance list for travelling staff and to ensure that flights, hotels, and transfers are arranged as required for race events, test events, simulator and ad hoc travel.
You will have experience of managing travel, events and team organisation in a high-pressure and time-critical environment.
5. Audi Formula Racing - Technical Project Manager - ICE Development - Neuburg an der Donau
Audi Formula Racing are looking for a Technical Project Manager – ICE Development.
You will be responsible for the coordination of the entire development cycle of the internal combustion engine (ICE).
The ideal candidate will have at least five years of experience in technical project management within a Formula 1 team.
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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
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