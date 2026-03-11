Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Motorsport UK is recruiting a Partnerships Sales Manager.

A key aspect to this role is to be responsible for account and relationship management of all major Motorsport UK partners ensuring rights delivery and continuity of business and contract extensions.

Successful candidates will have a track record in securing significant third-party commercial partner revenue for sports propositions and experience of managing an ongoing sales funnel through each stage from proposal to contract.

The Alpine F1 Team has an opportunity for a HR Student Placement.

During this one-year placement you will gain exposure to the employee lifecycle, workforce planning, HR data and reporting and a range of development, culture and wellbeing projects. You will provide analytical, project and coordination support to improve employee experience, strengthen HR processes and enable data driven decision making across the business.

You will currently be studying a degree with a placement year, for example, HR, Business, Psychology or Data Analytics.

Join EXCELR8 Motorsport as a BTCC No.2 Race Technician.

You will be required to work on the team’s BTCC race cars at both the race track and the workshop where you will be following engineering and technical procedures during the rebuild and preparation of the car whilst respecting agreed deadlines.

Candidates will have previous experience of a comparative role within motorsport.

AO Racing is looking for a Car Chief.

This role will see you leading a team of mechanics on the team’s Oreca 07 LMP2, direct car preparation for each event, ensuring all development tasks and part tracking are complete and whilst at the track be responsible for ensuring that the mechanics and the car are ready to execute all phases of the event.

You will need five to 10 years’ experience in motorsports with a focus on vehicle preparations, development and event execution.

Toyota Racing WEC have a vacancy for a Principal Engineer (m/f/d) Composite Design.

You will be undertaking the concept scheming and designing of structural and non-structural, composite components or assemblies and be responsible for design and development of high-end race car components.

The ideal candidate will have a high-level of knowledge and relevant experience in motorsport parts layout and the design of high-performance structural components.