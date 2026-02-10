Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Pirelli Motorsport is looking for a Tyre Fitter.

You will be preparing and completing tyre and parts shipments to schedule, handling, storing and maintaining tyre stock and spares and supporting tyre fitting operations to motorsport standards.

The ideal candidate will have previous warehouse, tyre fitting or logistics experience.

AccuSim has a vacancy for a Graduate Simulator Software Engineer.

Aspects of this role include supporting the integration and validation of simulation models with the motion system and participating in the optimisation of simulator subsystems, including vehicle model, visuals, simulation environment and overall system performance.

You will be qualified in Computer Science, Data Science, Mechanical Engineering or a similar discipline.

SRO Motorsport Group is recruiting a Social Media Manager for GT World Challenge Europe.

Your responsibility will be to plan, produce and post GT World Challenge Europe social media content and campaigns which will include attending all the GT World Challenge Europe events.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of three to five years’ experience working within a motorsport content creation and/or social media management environment.

Applications close on 18 February 2026.

Join Formula One as a Circuit Engineer.

As part of the Race Engineering and Infrastructure team you will be assisting in the design, planning and management of Formula One events. In this role you will travel to around eight races in the season and up to eight recces per season.

You will be able to demonstrate actively supporting the design and delivery of infrastructure projects.

GM Performance Power Units has the opportunity for a Communications and Social Media Intern.

This role will give you hands-on experience in motorsports communications, digital content creation, social media management and brand storytelling. One aspect of the role will be to assist with drafting and editing internal and external communications such as press materials, announcements and website content.

Candidates will currently be pursuing or recently completed a degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, Journalism or Media.