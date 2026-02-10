Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Formula 1
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Mir fears early MotoGP silly season could leave riders with regrets

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Mir fears early MotoGP silly season could leave riders with regrets

Former Hamilton manager Hynes joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Hamilton manager Hynes joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Airbags in F1: The FIA's (almost) forgotten safety revolution

Formula 1
Formula 1
Airbags in F1: The FIA's (almost) forgotten safety revolution

Antonelli involved in car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test, Mercedes driver unharmed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Antonelli involved in car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test, Mercedes driver unharmed
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here

Edited:
Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Pirelli Motorsport - Tyre Fitter - Motorsport Warehouse - Didcot

Pirelli Motorsport is looking for a Tyre Fitter.

You will be preparing and completing tyre and parts shipments to schedule, handling, storing and maintaining tyre stock and spares and supporting tyre fitting operations to motorsport standards.

The ideal candidate will have previous warehouse, tyre fitting or logistics experience.

2. AccuSim - Graduate Simulator Software Engineer - Didcot

AccuSim has a vacancy for a Graduate Simulator Software Engineer.

Aspects of this role include supporting the integration and validation of simulation models with the motion system and participating in the optimisation of simulator subsystems, including vehicle model, visuals, simulation environment and overall system performance.

You will be qualified in Computer Science, Data Science, Mechanical Engineering or a similar discipline.

3. SRO Motorsports Group - Social Media Manager – GT World Challenge Europe - London

SRO Motorsport Group is recruiting a Social Media Manager for GT World Challenge Europe.

Your responsibility will be to plan, produce and post GT World Challenge Europe social media content and campaigns which will include attending all the GT World Challenge Europe events.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of three to five years’ experience working within a motorsport content creation and/or social media management environment.

Applications close on 18 February 2026.

4. Formula One - Circuit Engineer - Biggin Hill

Join Formula One as a Circuit Engineer.

As part of the Race Engineering and Infrastructure team you will be assisting in the design, planning and management of Formula One events. In this role you will travel to around eight races in the season and up to eight recces per season.

You will be able to demonstrate actively supporting the design and delivery of infrastructure projects.

5. GM Performance Power Units - Communications and Social Media Intern - Concord

GM Performance Power Units has the opportunity for a Communications and Social Media Intern.

This role will give you hands-on experience in motorsports communications, digital content creation, social media management and brand storytelling. One aspect of the role will be to assist with drafting and editing internal and external communications such as press materials, announcements and website content.

Candidates will currently be pursuing or recently completed a degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations, Journalism or Media.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The karting guru who helped Norris and other F1 stars

Top Comments

Latest news

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026