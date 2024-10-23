Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Mercedes F1 Team is looking a Race Strategy Engineer.

You will be providing analysis of strategy related data for both race and test events as well as contributing towards recommendations on strategic direction and decisions. Outside of events you will complete analysis work to aid with wider strategic decisions within the company.

Candidates will need proven experience working in an F1, or other high-level motorsport, team in a data analysis heavy role such as Race Engineering, Strategy or Vehicle Dynamics.

Aston Martin F1 Team has a vacancy for a Design Engineer – Aerodynamics.

In this role you will be working on the delivery of development aerodynamic geometry to the organisation for CFD, WT and Track testing.

You will have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Aerospace Engineering and a strong understanding of CAD design techniques.

Applications close on 9 November 2024.

Join Honda Racing UK as a Systems Engineer.

The purpose of this role is to look after operation and reliability of PU (ICE and ERS System) at Trackside and at Factory to support the development of F1 Engines on Dyno etc.

To be considered for this job you will have knowledge of F1 Power Units and the ability to analyse data from Power-Unit reliability and performance aspect.

General Motors has an opening for a Sports Car Test and Development Engineer.

In this role you will aid in the testing and development of specific vehicle systems and assist in the design, implementation, operation and troubleshooting of various GM test fixtures and devices while collaborating with the race teams during all stages of life.

You will have two or more years of professional motorsports experience and systems and dynamometer test experience.

The Visa Cash App RB F1 Team is recruiting a HR Business Partner to join its team in Faenza, Italy.

One aspect of this role will see you working closely with other HR team members to ensure compliance with the HR policies as well as proposing new HR solutions.

Successful candidates will have experience in a HR Generalist role in a fast paced and demanding environment.