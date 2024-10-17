Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
1. Nielsen Racing - Number 2 Mechanics - Corby
Nielsen Racing is looking for Number 2 Mechanics to join its team.
The main responsibility of this role is supporting the Number 1 Mechanic in the upkeep and maintenance of the team’s LMP2 cars.
You will have worked either as a Number 2 Mechanic on an LMP2 car, or a Number 1 on an LMP3 car as well as have previous experience working in IMSA, Formula E, DTM or GT racing.
2. MoTeC - Motorsport Engineering Intern - Adderbury
MoTeC has the opportunity for a Motorsport Engineering Intern.
This 12-month internship begins in July 2025 and is open to undergraduates or Masters students who are required to partake in a work placement as part of their course.
You will be providing technical support for testing, calibration, and commissioning of developed ICE/EV/HEV control systems and associated documentation.
3. McLaren Racing - Senior Event Coordinator - Woking
McLaren Racing is recruiting a Senior Event Coordinator.
The main aspect of this role will be the planning, administration, and execution of a variety of key stakeholder events. The events range in size and complexity, including networking events, tours, meetings, employee engagement events, large-scale boulevard dinners, conferences, race viewings and content capture.
Candidates will have significant experience in a similar events role in either a corporate, hotel, or sporting environment with customer focus.
4. Mercedes F1 Team - Simulator Operator - Brackley
The Mercedes F1 Team has a vacancy for a Simulator Operator.
You will be operating the Formula One Driver In the Loop Simulator, supporting the Engineering teams to ensure the Simulator test programme is adhered to and completed.
To be considered for this role you will have a Mechanical, Electrical Engineering or Controls Degree.
5. Formula One - Sales Manager, Digital Advertising & Content Partnerships - London
Join Formula One as a Sales Manager in Digital Advertising and Content Partnerships.
In this role you will be building and driving forward pipeline to achieve ambitious revenue goals and leading on sales presentations to media agencies and clients directly.
Successful candidates will have substantial experience in advertising sales or sports sales environment.
