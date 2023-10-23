Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
1. McLaren Electric Racing - Junior People Partner
McLaren Racing’s entry in Extreme E and Formula E, based on the Bicester Heritage site, combined are known as NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, circa 80 employees.
As a Junior People Partner, you will be the main point of contact for Electric Racing team members and the Senior Leadership Team, partnering on all people related queries and initiatives. The role involves working closely with the Talent Acquisition and leadership team on attraction, engagement, and recruitment including Early Careers intake.
The role is on a part time basis, based in Bicester, and you may be required to visit the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.
2. United Autosports - Race Car Wrapper
As a team contesting multiple endurance racing series around the world, extensive domestic and international travel is involved with this role.
The job entails the production and application of full wraps, graphics, and full vehicle livery designs to vehicles and equipment.
To be successful, you should have previous experience of vehicle wrapping, graphic printing, cutting and application and have good knowledge of common software packages used to create and modify graphic designs.
3. Dragon Racing - Number 1 Mechanic
The Dragon Racing team competes in Asia Le Mans, Dubai 24hrs, Gulf 12hrs and regional GT races and is based at Dubai Autodrome. The job will involve regional travel across the Middle East.
As the #1 Mechanic, will be working on the latest Ferrari 488 Challenge race cars, the Ferrari 296 GT3, Mercedes AMG GT4 and Praga R1T, alongside existing race mechanics delivering high standards and providing a race winning preparation of all vehicles.
4. Alpine F1 Team - Graduate Engineer
The Alpine Graduate Program is 18 months long and will offer as standard rotations within Aerodynamics, Engineering Design and Performance Systems. . The program is designed to develop world class engineers who will gain a solid foundation to advance their career.
To be considered, you must be on track to graduate in summer 2024 with a first-class degree in a related discipline (Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering or Aeronautical Engineering). An Master’s level qualification is preferred. You should also have solid level of coding in Python or Matlab, which will be tested during the interview process.
5. Chip Ganassi Racing - Damper Technician
Ganassi teams include four Honda cars in IndyCar, a Cadillac V-LMDh in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship, and one GMC Hummer EV in Extreme E.
This role is based in Indianapolis and the purpose is to prepare and provide quality control of mechanical components of race car dampers for race and test events and participate in pitstops.
You must be able to interpret and follow blueprints and spec sheets to build dampers for individual race and test events and be proficient in using precision measuring devices.
