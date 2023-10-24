Find out the secrets behind LEGO® Technic’s real-world engineering
The latest LEGO® Technic™ models are so advanced you can learn a huge amount about engineering just by building them. Join Will Buxton, former F1 engineer Bernie Collins and LEGO designer Aurélien Rouffiange to find out more.
To get your hands on one of LEGO Technic’s latest kits, visit https://www.lego.com/en-gb/themes/technic.
Latest news
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen completes Friday clean sweep; Norris P2
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: “Incredible” Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.