Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Discover Your Drive is the Formula 1 Academy initiative that encompasses all activities at the grassroots level, aiming to support the development and increase participation of young female talent both on- and off-track through various partnerships, community programmes and initiatives.

You will oversee the strategic ideation and delivery of Discover Your Drive activities, to include but not limited to: karting partnerships, educational platform development, in-market events and fan engagement programmes.

The successful candidate will oversee the company’s social media strategy and activation planning, while producing fun and engaging content that captures the imagination of motorsport audiences around the world, covering all motorsport programmes including WRC, Rally Raid and BTCC.

You should be experienced and proficient in using the Adobe creative cloud, specifically: Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom, and Aftereffects. You should also have strong conceptual and technical skills in photography, videography, and storytelling – having a keen interest in motorsport, a particular interest in WRC and Rally-Raid would be advantageous.

This role is a great opportunity for a mechanic to break into Formula 1, whilst experience as a Number 2 Mechanic in Formula 1 is preferred, consideration will be given to a candidate who can demonstrate a sound record of service within the industry.

You will take part in pitstops and must ensure that the area or parts of the car assigned to you are consistently assembled in a safe and reliable manner. You will also be responsible for the cleanliness and condition of your work area, the garage, the factory and all tools and equipment.

So, if you have some experience as a Number 2 mechanic, have basic fabrication and machining skills and the ability to consistently work to the highest standards with an exceptional attitude towards attention to detail then this could be a great role for you.

In this Formula E role, you will develop the energy management and thermal tools and run all relevant simulations related to energy management and thermal topics to continuously improve the overall performance of the car.

You should have two years of experience in a high-level racing series (Formula 2, Formula E, WEC) at a junior level or above and have experience in lap time simulation software (Canopy) is a huge benefit along with a strong knowledge of programming in MATLAB/Simulink, Python and VBA.

This placement opportunity is for an undergraduate to join the Transport and Logistics team within McLaren Racing for a period of 12 months in summer 2024.

You will assist in the coordination and management of the UK & EU van driving operation and help with vehicle and personnel scheduling to support key event dates in the Formula 1 TPC and Heritage calendars.