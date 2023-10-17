Subscribe
General
News

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

updated
Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Formula 1 - F1 Academy Programme Manager - Discover Your Drive

Discover Your Drive is the Formula 1 Academy initiative that encompasses all activities at the grassroots level, aiming to support the development and increase participation of young female talent both on- and off-track through various partnerships, community programmes and initiatives.

You will oversee the strategic ideation and delivery of Discover Your Drive activities, to include but not limited to: karting partnerships, educational platform development, in-market events and fan engagement programmes.

2. M-Sport - Digital Media Coordinator

The successful candidate will oversee the company’s social media strategy and activation planning, while producing fun and engaging content that captures the imagination of motorsport audiences around the world, covering all motorsport programmes including WRC, Rally Raid and BTCC.

You should be experienced and proficient in using the Adobe creative cloud, specifically: Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom, and Aftereffects. You should also have strong conceptual and technical skills in photography, videography, and storytelling – having a keen interest in motorsport, a particular interest in WRC and Rally-Raid would be advantageous.

3. Haas F1 Team - Number 2 Mechanic

This role is a great opportunity for a mechanic to break into Formula 1, whilst experience as a Number 2 Mechanic in Formula 1 is preferred, consideration will be given to a candidate who can demonstrate a sound record of service within the industry.

You will take part in pitstops and must ensure that the area or parts of the car assigned to you are consistently assembled in a safe and reliable manner. You will also be responsible for the cleanliness and condition of your work area, the garage, the factory and all tools and equipment.

So, if you have some experience as a Number 2 mechanic, have basic fabrication and machining skills and the ability to consistently work to the highest standards with an exceptional attitude towards attention to detail then this could be a great role for you.

4. Maserati MSG Racing - Simulation & Strategy Engineer

In this Formula E role, you will develop the energy management and thermal tools and run all relevant simulations related to energy management and thermal topics to continuously improve the overall performance of the car.

You should have two years of experience in a high-level racing series (Formula 2, Formula E, WEC) at a junior level or above and have experience in lap time simulation software (Canopy) is a huge benefit along with a strong knowledge of programming in MATLAB/Simulink, Python and VBA.

5. McLaren Racing - Transport & Logistics Intern

This placement opportunity is for an undergraduate to join the Transport and Logistics team within McLaren Racing for a period of 12 months in summer 2024.

You will assist in the coordination and management of the UK & EU van driving operation and help with vehicle and personnel scheduling to support key event dates in the Formula 1 TPC and Heritage calendars.

shares
comments
Previous article How to be an ace engineer: Experienced designer Andrew Thorby

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe