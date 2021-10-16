Tickets Subscribe
Magazine: Bottas's wet weather turnaround, Wheldon remembered
General News

Title favourite Ekstrom on pole for PURE ETCR showdown

Mattias Ekstrom is on the verge of becoming the inaugural PURE ETCR champion after he and CUPRA X Zengo Motorsport continued their serene progress at Pau-Arnos on Saturday.

Title favourite Ekstrom on pole for PURE ETCR showdown

The Swede won his second round battle against team-mate Jordi Gene - eliminating the Spaniard from the title fight in the process and reducing the shoot-out to one between himself, Jean-Karl Vernay and Mikel Azcona.

He then set the fastest time in his Time Trial - the maximum power 500kW single-lap shoot-out - to ensure that he will start SuperFinal B - the final on-track Battle of the year - from pole position.

Hyundai driver Vernay - beaten to the Round 1 win in Pool B by Ekstrom, triumphed over Rodrigo Baptista in Round 2 to match Ekstrom’s result, while Azcona (CUPRA) did likewise against Augusto Farfus in Pool A.

As a result Ekstrom holds a 34-point lead over Vernay with 50 available from tomorrow’s SuperFinals. Azcona is a further point back.

A fifth-place finish in SuperFinal B will guarantee Ekstrom the world’s first all-electric touring car title. Vernay must finish at least second and hope that disaster befalls the series leader to take the title himself.

“I’ll approach it as I approach any race,” Ekstrom said. “The plan is to lead into Turn 1 and use as much Power-Up as I can to pull a big gap and win that way.”

Azcona will not be on track with either rival tomorrow, but must finish third or higher in SuperFinal A to even remain in the title hunt by the time SuperFinal B gets underway.

He faces a tough task to do this though after running through the gravel at Turn 3 during a Time Trial A that was topped by Farfus, meaning he starts fifth on the grid tomorrow.

The other Round 2 winners were Romeo Ferraris-M1RA trio Philipp Eng, Oli Webb and Luca Filippi, who beat Tom Chilton, John Filippi (both Hyundai) and Daniel Nagy (CUPRA) - the latter qualifying a shock second for SuperFinal A - respectively.

Magazine: Bottas's wet weather turnaround, Wheldon remembered

Previous article

Magazine: Bottas's wet weather turnaround, Wheldon remembered
