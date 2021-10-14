Magazine: Bottas's wet weather turnaround, Wheldon remembered

Few would have bet on Bottas beating Verstappen in a wet contest – this is the same driver who finished a lapped 14th in the same damp race last year – but Alex Kalinauckas outlines the many factors that helped Bottas manage his incredible turnaround. And Kalinauckas argues that F1 needs to come up with a way to prevent drivers being denied pole position because of penalties outside of their control, as happened in Turkey.

We also look into how Red Bull failed to get its otherwise rapid RB16B into the right set-up window on the grippier Istanbul Park track surface and why Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton narrowly failed to pull off a remarkable result.

Once again, the drivers’ title lead has changed hands, and we’ll take a closer look at how the six remaining races could play out in the next issue (21 October).

It’s not often that the F1 championship fight is closer than the British Touring Car contest. Marcus Simmons was at Donington Park to see Gordon Shedden finally turn his tricky comeback season around, while the rapid and consistent Ash Sutton pushed his lead to an unusually high 32 points with the Brands Hatch finale to come.

Several of the support championships are rather closer and form part of our 16-page National section, which also covers events at Knockhill, Pembrey, Snetterton, Oulton Park and Mallory Park.

Also in the issue, David Malsher-Lopez recalls Dan Wheldon, 10 years on from the double Indianapolis 500 winner’s fatal accident, and Luke Smith assesses how F1 teams are dealing with mental health issues as the calendar grows ever bigger.

There’s the usual range of international reports, from the dramatic and controversial DTM finale at the Norisring to Johan Kristoffersson’s victory – despite a fire – in the World Rallycross encounter at Spa.

Finally, Marcus Pye previews this weekend’s Goodwood Members’ Meeting and is your guide to the names behind the event’s big races.

