The best motorsport pictures of 2021

From dramatic Formula 1 title decider to the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, 2021 will be remembered as one of the vintage years for motorsport across the world.

While news, reaction and analysis fill column inches and website pages, it is the motorsport photos which grab the attention in a multifaceted form, by informing, inspiring or amazing us.

Here are some of the best motorsport photos from 2021.

In IndyCar, a clash at Mid-Ohio sees multiple cars facing in opposite directions in a cloud of smoke and debris.

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet, James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, crash Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen with full focus and determination preparing for a stage in the third Hyundai, with his success in that part-time role helping him to secure him a full-time seat at M-Sport Ford for 2022.

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon shoots for the stars as he celebrates his shock Hungarian GP win – his maiden F1 victory.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1, celebrates on the podium Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The retiring Valentino Rossi rockets over the crest at Portimao during the Portuguese MotoGP as the motorcycle racing legend closed out his MotoGP career.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another star to bow out in 2021 was three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Kazuki Nakajima, who receives a celebration shower from his Toyota team-mates for his part in winning the 8 Hours of Bahrain on his swansong appearance.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar: Kazuki Nakajima Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Alexander Sims, Pascal Wehrlein and Rene Rast attempt to go three-abreast into Ste Devote at the Monaco E-Prix.

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr is captured in full flow at the Austrian GP during the Spaniard's impressive his first season at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The WRC’s long-awaited return to the Safari Rally produced the goods, as this spectacular shot demonstrates, with Dani Sordo just about keeping control of his Hyundai on the rutted terrain.

Dani Sordo, Borja Rozada, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The Iron Lynx Ferrari charges into La Source on its way to victory at the Spa 24 Hours, the conditions dry overnight before rain set up a tense climax.

#51 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Côme Ledogar Photo by: SRO

The full force of an F1 car is captured during qualifying at the Turkish GP, with Daniel Ricciardo pushing his McLaren to its limits through the tricky triple-apex Turn 8 left-hander.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Supercars superstar Shane van Gisbergen shines at Sandown on his way to the three-race clean sweep of wins, the Kiwi driving through the pain barrier after breaking his collarbone in a mountain-bike crash.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

The sun sets on another enthralling BTCC race to help create this glorious image after race three at Silverstone.

Cars line up in the pitlane Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rubbin’ is racin’, as the old saying goes, demonstrated perfectly by NASCAR Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric's Toyota that bears the scars from contact with title rival Austin Cindric in the championship-deciding final race at Phoenix.

Car of Daniel Hemric, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra after celebration Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez and Danilo Petrucci disagree over who was at fault for their clash at the Sachsenring during the German MotoGP race.

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3, Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera can very clearly see the wood from the trees as he storms to victory in Estonia to become the youngest rally winner in WRC history.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Four-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson leads a flying formation sliding around the Montalegre course in Portugal.

Johan Kristoffersson, KYB EKS JC Audi S1 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Lewis Hamilton makes it rule Britannia as he soaks up the celebrations after winning the British GP with a late pass on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, celebrates after the race with a Union flag Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The #7 Toyota emerges from the gloom of the night at the Le Mans 24 Hours to finally secure the win its car crew Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez has long deserved – but it was far from plain sailing.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Toyota