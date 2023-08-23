Red Bull Formula Nurburgring: Last chance to see F1 stars live
There is still a chance to see Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Gerhard Berger, Ralf Schumacher and Mathias Lauda live in different Formula 1 cars.
The interest in the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring is huge. 30,000 tickets for the grandstands around the Mullenbachschleife and the paddock set up there are completely sold out.
When Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Gerhard Berger, Ralf Schumacher and Mathias Lauda, among others, take to the Nurburgring Nordschleife in different Formula 1 cars on Saturday as part of the 12h Nurburgring (9-10 September 2023), fans will still have the opportunity to attend the Red Bull event (grandstands open from 8am) from 10 am to 2:30pm and then watch the first of two 6h races of the Nurburgring Endurance Series. All information about Red Bull Formula Nürburgring is available here.
Tickets for the NLS highlight "12h Nurburgring PLUS" are now available in advance at nuerburgring.de. For 29 Euros (children up to 14 years old are free) you can choose between the grandstands T5a and T10b at the short circuit. This way, the fans still have a limited view of the "Little Monaco" section of the 1.489-kilometre circuit and the video walls installed there, but no access to the paddock area in the Mullenbachschleife.
Mathias Lauda in a Ferrari 312
Photo by: VLN
The 12h Nurburgring PLUS tickets naturally also include all the services of the normal NLS tickets: Access to the grandstands T3, T4 and T12a, the Grand Prix paddock, the pitlane and the starting grid as well as the exclusive spectator zones in the Brunnchen and Pflanzgarten. Normal 12h Nurburgring day tickets without access to T5a and T10b are also available at a price of 25 euros.
Two 6h races of the Nürburgring Endurance Series take place on 9 and 10 September
Photo by: VLN
On 9 September, the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring is integrated into the schedule of the 63rd ADAC ACAS Cup on Saturday. Qualifying for the NLS will take place from 8:00am to 9:40am, the race will start at 3:30pm over the distance of six hours on the complete Grand Prix circuit including the AMG Arena and Müllenbachschleife as well as the Nordschleife. On Sunday, the 62nd ADAC Reinoldus endurance race (10 September) will take place. Then, the usual NLS variant with a short connection will be run. Race start is at 12:00pm.
Tickets are still available to be part of this unique spectacle
Photo by: VLN
As last year, the 12h Nurburgring will feature a colourful supporting programme with autograph sessions of all NLS participants in the pit lane, the Falken drift show in the Grand Prix paddock and the expo on the ring boulevard - including the Haribo Roadshow and the RPR1 Livemobile.
Freestyle motocross pro Luc Ackermann jumps the Müllenbachschleife
Photo by: VLN
In addition to Ricciardo, Vettel, Berger, Schumacher and Lauda, AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is also set to take part in the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring. The Japanese will drive a GT3 Honda through the Green Hell. In addition, the Red Bull Drift Brothers, the trial bike artists Adrian Guggemos and Aras Gibieza, as well as FMX World Champion Luc Ackermann will cause a sensation. But that's not all: other well-known protagonists who will take to the Nordschleife in extraordinary vehicles will be announced shortly.
Image material from Red Bull Content Pool.
