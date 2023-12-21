Podcast: Autosport's Top 50 drivers of 2023
The latest Autosport podcast delves into our picks for the top 50 drivers of 2023, a feature that's been a staple of the magazine since its first appearance in 2002.
The ranking is sure to cause the usual controversy and debate, amongst fans and those featured in the list alike, but we do our best each year to assess which drivers excelled given various factors such as the series they race in, the competition and the machinery at their disposal.
You can find the full list here.
Chief editor Kevin Turner is joined on the podcast by Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb, Plus editor James Newbold and sportscar correspondent Gary Watkins to discuss the drivers at the top of the list and debate the driver that scraped in at 50th, as we explain our reasoning behind this year's ranking.
