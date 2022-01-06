Tickets Subscribe
All me
General News

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?

By:

The new Mercedes Formula 1 battle between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is the focus of the first Autosport magazine of 2022, out today (6 January).

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?

Russell is highly rated following three impressive seasons with Williams – and a one-off drive for Mercedes in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix – but how will he measure up against one of the all-time greats? And how will Hamilton respond if Russell becomes a genuine championship challenger?

Russell talks about his big opportunity in this week’s magazine, which explores the possible benefits and drawbacks of putting the two Brits together. We also look at how some of F1’s superteams of the past have played out.

Autosport’s Top 50 drivers of the year always encourages debate and it’s now been going for two decades. We go over all the lists to see who has scored the most points during that time – and, spoiler alert, it isn’t Hamilton!

Extreme E made plenty of headlines in 2021 and Matt Kew’s season review investigates the all-electric off-road series’ green credentials, as well as how Nico Rosberg’s team narrowly pipped Hamilton’s squad to the inaugural title.

Josh Cook has been one of the unsung British Touring Car stars in recent years and is set to be a title contender in 2022. He talks to Marcus Simmons about his approach, why he’s got plans beyond the BTCC and his rise though the club ranks.

Cook used to compete in the competitive Stock Hatch series and the 750 Motor Club’s latest tin-top initiative is with Renault Clio 197s. Stefan Mackley got behind the wheel of one for this week’s track test and came away smiling.

Staying in the UK, we reveal the fastest laps at all of the venues in 2021, from Anglesey to Thruxton, while James Newbold speaks to the successful Neary family about taking on the big names in GT competition. Stephen Lickorish also suggests five New Year’s resolutions for British motorsport.

This week, we’ve launched a new My Favourite series, in which we ask drivers and key motorsport personalities to select their best cars, circuits or team-mates. First up is the favourite machine of a 24-hour race winner…

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Autosport.com
