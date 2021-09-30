Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
General News

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

By:

Autosport celebrates Lewis Hamilton’s 100 Formula 1 wins in a special issue of the magazine, out today (30 September).

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

The 100-page issue, with a traditional green masthead, includes Hamilton talking about his achievement, the accounts of some of those who have raced against him and stats from all of his victories.

We also have our in-depth coverage of the Russian Grand Prix. On one hand it was fitting that Hamilton should reach the milestone in a rain-affected contest. His 17th such success puts him just one behind Michael Schumacher’s wet-weather record.

But on the other, it was heartbreaking to see Lando Norris lose his first F1 victory so late in the race. Alex Kalinauckas explains how Mercedes made the right call to bring Hamilton in for intermediate tyres when the rain arrived, while Norris made the fateful decision to stay out.

We’re proud to say that Norris and fellow Sochi star George Russell are among the former winners of Autosport’s Young Driver Award. This week we reveal the four up-and-coming racers who will battle it out for the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award.

Two other rising stars got their reward last weekend. Alex Palou secured the IndyCar crown in only his second season and David Malsher-Lopez was there to hear from team boss Chip Ganassi, multiple champion Scott Dixon and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti to see what they make of the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Dennis Hauger clinched the FIA Formula 3 title at Sochi, which is covered in our World of Sport section alongside F2, IMSA and more.

It was an action-packed weekend in the UK, too. Marcus Simmons reports on Rory Butcher’s stunning form in the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone, plus there’s coverage of the hard-fought support races, two of which were settled by just 0.01 seconds.

The 21-page National section includes the British Drag Racing finale, the varied mix of club races around the country, and a look at the extraordinary efforts of one man to restore the cars of one of motorsport’s forgotten heroes.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

Previous article

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

17 h
2
Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

22 h
3
Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

16 h
5
Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

18 h
Latest news
Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review
MISC

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

20m
Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
MISC

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

19 h
Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
ESPT

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Sep 23, 2021
Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival
MISC

Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival

Sep 23, 2021
Pininfarina reimagines design of iconic Autosport Awards Trophy for Motorsport Network’s Autosport Awards
MISC

Pininfarina reimagines design of iconic Autosport Awards Trophy for Motorsport Network’s Autosport Awards

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 8 54:36
General
Sep 29, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 8

Juan Pablo Montoya the past weekends racing 13:10
General
Sep 27, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya the past weekends racing

LEGO® Technic™ Monza Track Guide 00:58
General
Sep 23, 2021

LEGO® Technic™ Monza Track Guide

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 7 48:16
General
Sep 22, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 7

Autosport International - Teaser 00:30
General
Sep 17, 2021

Autosport International - Teaser

More
Kevin Turner
Hamilton’s top 10 F1 wins ranked: British GP, German GP and more
Formula 1

Hamilton’s top 10 F1 wins ranked: British GP, German GP and more

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Trending Today

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas faced impossible task to come through field in Sochi

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mid-season rule change that has left F1 teams scrambling

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Changes at Williams key to recent upswing in F1 form

Maverick Vinales to miss US MotoGP round after family bereavement
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales to miss US MotoGP round after family bereavement

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's Russian F1 GP black/white flag

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features
General General

Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival
General General

Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.