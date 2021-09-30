Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

The 100-page issue, with a traditional green masthead, includes Hamilton talking about his achievement, the accounts of some of those who have raced against him and stats from all of his victories.

We also have our in-depth coverage of the Russian Grand Prix. On one hand it was fitting that Hamilton should reach the milestone in a rain-affected contest. His 17th such success puts him just one behind Michael Schumacher’s wet-weather record.

But on the other, it was heartbreaking to see Lando Norris lose his first F1 victory so late in the race. Alex Kalinauckas explains how Mercedes made the right call to bring Hamilton in for intermediate tyres when the rain arrived, while Norris made the fateful decision to stay out.

We’re proud to say that Norris and fellow Sochi star George Russell are among the former winners of Autosport’s Young Driver Award. This week we reveal the four up-and-coming racers who will battle it out for the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award.

Two other rising stars got their reward last weekend. Alex Palou secured the IndyCar crown in only his second season and David Malsher-Lopez was there to hear from team boss Chip Ganassi, multiple champion Scott Dixon and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti to see what they make of the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Dennis Hauger clinched the FIA Formula 3 title at Sochi, which is covered in our World of Sport section alongside F2, IMSA and more.

It was an action-packed weekend in the UK, too. Marcus Simmons reports on Rory Butcher’s stunning form in the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone, plus there’s coverage of the hard-fought support races, two of which were settled by just 0.01 seconds.

The 21-page National section includes the British Drag Racing finale, the varied mix of club races around the country, and a look at the extraordinary efforts of one man to restore the cars of one of motorsport’s forgotten heroes.

