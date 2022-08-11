Tickets Subscribe
All
General News

Magazine: Hamilton's F1 2009 woes retrospective, BMW Motorsport at 50

Lewis Hamilton’s struggles with mediocre Formula 1 machinery in 2009 and 2022 are compared in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (11 August).

Magazine: Hamilton's F1 2009 woes retrospective, BMW Motorsport at 50

We’ve already pointed out that 2022 isn’t the first time Hamilton has had to deal with a difficult F1 car. But this week we delve much deeper into the story of 2009 at McLaren, and pick out both the similarities and differences to the current Mercedes situation.

Experienced F1 journalist Adam Cooper speaks to many of the key figures at both McLaren and Mercedes, as well as Hamilton himself.

One thing that’s different is that McLaren knew early on what its problem was and proved able to fix it in time to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mercedes’ issue is perhaps more complicated and it’s yet to get that victory, but there’s no doubt it has made progress. And Hamilton still seems as hungry as ever, despite his record 103 F1 wins.

Another great story of carving success from failure is 50 years old. BMW Motorsport was formed after the German marque’s heavy defeat in the 1972 European Touring Car Championship at the hands of Ford. We mark that birthday – and the incredible string of wins that followed – with a special 16-page package.

As well as picking out the top 10 BMW Motorsport cars, we speak to touring car legend Steve Soper about his ‘other’, less heralded but successful, BMW career, while Gary Watkins looks into the return of motorsport’s oldest manufacturer-backed young-driver programme.

There are also all the usual international and national reports, including Ott Tanak’s great World Rally Championship victory against home hero Kalle Rovanpera in Finland and Scott Dixon’s IndyCar miracle in Nashville.

There’s the chance to win tickets to this month’s Silverstone Classic and Stephen Lickorish turns the spotlight onto rising Irish single-seater star Alex Dunne.

Next week’s issue, out on 18 August, will include our F1 2022 half-term report. We’ll be selecting the key storylines to watch in the second half of the year, as well as rating all the drivers – from top of the class to the bottom – on their performances in the first 13 grands prix. We’ll also be taking a look at one of motorsport’s most famous names, as Autosport marks 30 years since Brabham’s last F1 appearance.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar
Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar

