Magazine: Frank Williams - 1942-2021

By:

Autosport pays tribute to Formula 1 legend Sir Frank Williams in this week’s magazine, out today (2 December).

For any motorsport fan of the 1980s and 1990s, Williams is one of the biggest names in F1. Even though success has been hard to come by in in recent times, the name carries a resonance, one representing a fiercely competitive and independent spirit.

Much of that came from Frank himself and the tributes from many since the great team founder’s passing was announced demonstrate how much he was admired and respected, not just in the United Kingdom but around the motorsport world.

As Adam Cooper shows in our tribute, Williams had to work hard – more than once – to gain a real foothold in F1. He finally hit gold when he persuaded Patrick Head and Alan Jones to join him, triggering more than two decades of success.

Head and avowed Williams fan Karun Chandhok are among those who share their memories and thoughts about Frank in the issue.

Before the sad news came through, Ferrari’s 2021 F1 recovery was set to be our cover feature. That changed, but team boss Mattia Binotto still helps to explain how Ferrari has bounced back from its dismal 2020, while Alex Kalinauckas outlines what the famous squad still needs to do to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull at the front of the field in 2022.

Elsewhere, Lewis Duncan looks back at the MotoGP season and how Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo took his first premier class title, as well as pick out the 10 best riders of the year.

Valentino Rossi has finally hung up his helmet, so we rank his greatest races while considering how MotoGP can increase its popularity without its established legend on the grid.

World Endurance champion and F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has also recently retired and he recalls the highs and lows of his successful career with Gary Watkins.

There’s also coverage of the dramatic title deciders in the WTCR, Super GT and World Rallycross championships, as well as the popular Roger Albert Clark Rally in our National section.

For the second week in a row, Autosport gets behind the wheel of racing machinery. Stefan Mackley enjoyed a special day at Snetterton in the successful GB3 single-seater, even though he managed a quick spin…

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020
