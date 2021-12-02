Magazine: Frank Williams - 1942-2021

For any motorsport fan of the 1980s and 1990s, Williams is one of the biggest names in F1. Even though success has been hard to come by in in recent times, the name carries a resonance, one representing a fiercely competitive and independent spirit.

Much of that came from Frank himself and the tributes from many since the great team founder’s passing was announced demonstrate how much he was admired and respected, not just in the United Kingdom but around the motorsport world.

As Adam Cooper shows in our tribute, Williams had to work hard – more than once – to gain a real foothold in F1. He finally hit gold when he persuaded Patrick Head and Alan Jones to join him, triggering more than two decades of success.

Head and avowed Williams fan Karun Chandhok are among those who share their memories and thoughts about Frank in the issue.

Before the sad news came through, Ferrari’s 2021 F1 recovery was set to be our cover feature. That changed, but team boss Mattia Binotto still helps to explain how Ferrari has bounced back from its dismal 2020, while Alex Kalinauckas outlines what the famous squad still needs to do to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull at the front of the field in 2022.

Elsewhere, Lewis Duncan looks back at the MotoGP season and how Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo took his first premier class title, as well as pick out the 10 best riders of the year.

Valentino Rossi has finally hung up his helmet, so we rank his greatest races while considering how MotoGP can increase its popularity without its established legend on the grid.

World Endurance champion and F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has also recently retired and he recalls the highs and lows of his successful career with Gary Watkins.

There’s also coverage of the dramatic title deciders in the WTCR, Super GT and World Rallycross championships, as well as the popular Roger Albert Clark Rally in our National section.

For the second week in a row, Autosport gets behind the wheel of racing machinery. Stefan Mackley enjoyed a special day at Snetterton in the successful GB3 single-seater, even though he managed a quick spin…

