General News

Magazine: F1 United States GP review, WRC Spain report, and more

Max Verstappen’s late chase and defeat of Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling United States GP makes the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (27 October).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 United States GP review, WRC Spain report, and more

The result was familiar but last weekend’s Austin Formula 1 race was one of the more interesting of 2022. A combination of a charging Hamilton in an improved Mercedes and rare Red Bull pitstop delay created plenty of action and tension at the front, even if it ended with Verstappen’s record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Alex Kalinauckas outlines the key moments that defined the race in our in-depth report and also argues that Hamilton might be being too pessimistic about it being the seven-time champion’s last chance to take a victory during this campaign in his weekly column.

Verstappen’s win was timely following the sad passing of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Adam Cooper and tributes from several F1 drivers remind us of the Austrian’s huge motorsport impact in our international news section.

Sebastien Ogier has worn Red Bull colours during his illustrious career and he reminded everyone why he is an eight-time World Rally champion with a sublime performance in Spain last weekend. Tom Howard reports on how the Frenchman’s Toyota outran Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and recently crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

The Motorsport  Games is back this weekend. Gary Watkins is your guide to the ‘Olympics of motorsport’, which has grown since the inaugural contest in 2019, and poses some tricky questions about the event’s future.

Chris Smiley will be one of Team UK’s representatives at the Motorsport  Games and his securing of the TCR UK title leads our 15-page National section, which also includes Stefan Mackley’s coverage of the controversial Brands Hatch Formula Ford Festival.

This week’s ‘My Favourite’ piece features Vincenzo Sospiri selecting the best car of his career – and it’s one most Le Mans fans will be pleased to see.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via rallying, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each and every week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
How the returning motorsport 'Olympics' is aiming to make its mark

How the returning motorsport 'Olympics' is aiming to make its mark
Kevin Turner
Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles
General

Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles

Magazine: F1 Singapore GP review and WRC's new champion
General

Magazine: F1 Singapore GP review and WRC's new champion

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus
Formula 1

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"

It has been one of Formula 1’s worst kept secrets, but Audi has finally named Sauber as its "strategic partner" to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP

How the 2022 MotoGP title can be won at the Valencia Grand Prix

This Valencia Grand Prix finale will see Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo face off for the 2022 MotoGP world championship.

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Lewis Hamilton has likened trying to find the limit of his Mercedes Formula 1 car to the uncertainty of creeping up behind a horse that could kick you.

Vettel: Upcoming F1 retirement "getting a little bit more real"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Upcoming F1 retirement "getting a little bit more real"

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel says his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 season is "getting a little bit more real" as the races keep passing by.

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
