Magazine: F1 United States GP review, WRC Spain report, and more

The result was familiar but last weekend’s Austin Formula 1 race was one of the more interesting of 2022. A combination of a charging Hamilton in an improved Mercedes and rare Red Bull pitstop delay created plenty of action and tension at the front, even if it ended with Verstappen’s record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Alex Kalinauckas outlines the key moments that defined the race in our in-depth report and also argues that Hamilton might be being too pessimistic about it being the seven-time champion’s last chance to take a victory during this campaign in his weekly column.

Verstappen’s win was timely following the sad passing of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Adam Cooper and tributes from several F1 drivers remind us of the Austrian’s huge motorsport impact in our international news section.

Sebastien Ogier has worn Red Bull colours during his illustrious career and he reminded everyone why he is an eight-time World Rally champion with a sublime performance in Spain last weekend. Tom Howard reports on how the Frenchman’s Toyota outran Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville and recently crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

The Motorsport Games is back this weekend. Gary Watkins is your guide to the ‘Olympics of motorsport’, which has grown since the inaugural contest in 2019, and poses some tricky questions about the event’s future.

Chris Smiley will be one of Team UK’s representatives at the Motorsport Games and his securing of the TCR UK title leads our 15-page National section, which also includes Stefan Mackley’s coverage of the controversial Brands Hatch Formula Ford Festival.

This week’s ‘My Favourite’ piece features Vincenzo Sospiri selecting the best car of his career – and it’s one most Le Mans fans will be pleased to see.

